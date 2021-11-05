Editorial：The Court of Final Appeal's Ruling on Unlawful Assembly and Rioting Definitions

In the rioting case of 28 July 2019 in Sheung Wan, Tong Wai Hung was found not guilty. In a case of the 2016 Mong Kok conflict, Lo Kin Man was convicted of rioting. The duo appealed to the Court of Final Appeal over the definitions of rioting and illegal assembly under the Public Order Ordinance. In view of the connection between the two cases, the Court of Final Appeal handled them as one. Lo's case had to do with ''common purpose''. The Court of Final Appeal holds the view that the law does not require the participants to have an additional common purpose for them to be convicted. The prosecution only needs to prove that the defendant is aware of other people's related behaviours and intends to participate in it. Therefore, the court has ruled against Lo. In other words, the principle of ''common purpose'' does not apply to the crimes of unlawful assembly and rioting.

As for Tong's case, it involves the principles of ''joint enterprise'' and ''the defendant's presence at the scene not being a necessity''. The prosecution argues that the principle of ''joint enterprise'' can cover the roles taken by those who are not present in a scene of rioting, such as those manning a ''supplies station'' or the ''mastermind'', so that the ''loopholes'' of existing laws can be plugged. However, the Court of Final Appeal holds the view that the crimes of unlawful assembly and rioting are structurally related and that ''taking part'' is a ''critical element''. Whether a defendant participates or not is of overriding importance. The court has therefore ruled that these two principles do not apply to the crimes of unlawful assembly and rioting. Otherwise, the element of ''taking part'' can cause confusion in cases concerned with such crimes.

On the surface, the Court of Final Appeal's ruling will make it harder to convict someone of illegal assembly and rioting. As evidenced by many suspected unlawful assembly and rioting scenes two years ago, there were indeed participants outside the scene who did not need to show up, but who were in fact elements or even integral parts of the whole scene. In the ruling of the Court of Final Appeal concerning the definitions of the crimes of rioting and illegal assembly, the court makes three representations concerning ''taking part'' seemingly to respond to the related circumstances. They include: (1) Regardless of whether the defendant is at the scene or not, if he or she promotes, encourages, or acts in furtherance of an unlawful assembly or riot, he or she can be punished for their assistance for the principal offender and their ''secondary and inchoate liability offences''. Such ''inchoate offenses'' include crimes involving incitement, conspiracy, and others. (2) If participants in an illegal assembly or rioting have agreed to jointly participate in the unlawful assembly or riot and have foreseen commission by one or more of their number of a more serious offence as a possible incident of the execution of their planned joint participation in the unlawful assembly or rioting, the participants may be liable for more serious crimes. (3) A defendant's mere presence in an unlawful assembly or riot does not incur criminal liability. However, if the defendant is at the scene and provides encouragement by words, signs, or gestures, he or she can be convicted of his or her ''taking part'' or assisting or abetting other people to commit unlawful assemblies or rioting.

For society as a whole, the Court of Final Appeal's ruling and interpretations are clear concerning the elements of participation in an unlawful assembly or riot as well as a defendant's role and functions in the crime. They can reduce the violation of the law out of misunderstanding. Seen from this perspective, the ruling should be able to create a certain corrective effect for society by strengthening the norms and curing the malaise of society.

明報社評 2021.11.5：「參與」非法集結暴動 終院廓清爭議訂準則

終審法院就非法集結、暴動案中，裁定基本形式的「共同犯罪計劃（Joint enterprise）」（亦稱伙同犯罪）、「被告不需在場」及「共同目的」3項原則，並不適用。

前年7月28日上環暴動案，湯偉雄獲判無罪；2016年旺角衝突中，盧建民暴動罪成，兩人就《公安條例》下暴動及非法集結罪定義上訴至終審法院，終院以兩案關連，合併處理。其中盧案涉及「共同目的」。終院裁決認為法律上並無規定要求參與者之間，須有額外共同目的，控方只須證明被告意識到其他人等相關行為，並有意圖參與其中，因而裁定盧建民敗訴。即是「共同目的」原則不適用於非法集結及暴動罪行。

湯案涉及「伙同犯罪」和「被告不需在場」原則，控方爭議「伙同犯罪」原則可以涵蓋暴動中「物資站」、「主腦」等不在場角色，能夠填補現有法例空白，不過，終院認為非法集結和暴動罪行，結構上互相關連，「參與」是「至關重要元素」，被告是否參與蓋過一切，裁定這兩項原則不適用於非法集結及暴動罪行，並認為若非如此，「參與元素」在這類罪行中，會造成混淆。

終院裁決，表面上使非法集結及暴動罪行更難被定罪。證諸兩年前諸多涉嫌非法集結及暴動場面，現場以外，確實有毋須現身的參與者，卻是整個場面的元素，甚至是重要組成部分。終院裁決詮釋暴動及非法集結罪行定義時，就「參與」有3種表述，看來是回應有關情况，包括：（1）無論被告是否身處現場，若有推動、鼓勵或促進非法集結或暴動的行為，均可按協助主犯和「不完整罪行」（secondary and inchoate liability offences），予以懲處。「不完整罪行」即涉及煽動、串謀元素等罪行。（2）非法集結或暴動參與者，若曾協議共同參與有關非法集結或暴動，並且預見實行時，他們其中一人或多人可能會干犯更嚴重罪行，參與者可能會就更嚴重的罪行負上法律責任。（3）被告單純身處非法集結或暴動現場，不招致刑事責任；不過，若被告身處現場並透過說話、標記或行動提供鼓勵，則可因「參與」，或協助及教唆其他人干犯非法集結罪或暴動罪而被定罪。

對於整體社會，終院裁決並詮釋，對於參與非法集結及暴動罪行所臚列元素、被告在箇中角色和作用，清晰明瞭，可以減少因為誤解而墮法網，從這個角度審視，裁決對於強化規範，修補社會流弊，應可起到一定匡正作用。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

defendant：the person in a trial who is accused of committing a crime or being sued by another person

incur：if you incur sth unpleasant, you are in a situation in which you have to deal with it

malaise：the problems affecting a particular situation or group of people that are difficult to explain or identify

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000htm