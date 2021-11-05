名人教英文：Hanging in the balance 懸在天平

馬克：新冠病毒威脅之下，留家工作的感受如何？

Arianne: Well, I prefer it to be honest. I can get more work done and there aren't so many distractions.

阿里安：老實說，我留在家中，少點分心，辦公更見成果。

Marc: Same for me. But will you go back to working full-time when things are back to normal?

馬克：我也是一樣。但情况恢復正常之後，你們會再度全日上班嗎？

Arianne: That's a good question. I'd like to continue working three days a week at home and two at the office, and I'm not the only one like that. But the company hasn't decided yet.

阿里安：問得好。我希望繼續每星期三天留家工作，另外兩天則回辦公室。其他同事也有這樣想的，但公司還未決定。

Marc: And what will the decision be, do you think?

馬克：你認為公司會怎樣決定？

Arianne: Well, it's hanging in the balance at the moment. Some directors would like to see a return to what they see as normal working, with everyone full-time in the office. But others think that what we're doing now is preferable.

阿里安：目前懸而未決。有些董事認為應恢復他們所謂正常工作，即人人全日在辦公室工作。其他董事則認為目前的安排較好。

Marc: My company has gone for three days at home and two in the office. They think it makes for more productive working.

馬克：我們公司已決定三天留家工作，兩天上辦公室。他們認為這安排令大家工作更有效率。◆

To hang in the balance或to be in the balance直譯是「懸在天平上」。天平橫桿兩端各懸一小盤，物品要測量重量，可放在橫桿一端的小盤上，另一端則放砝碼，直至兩端平衡，然後計算砝碼的重量，即可知物品輕重。兩端重量相埒時，孰輕孰重自然無法決定；引伸其義，to hang/be in the balance是指結果懸而未決，無法預測。例如：(1) He was infected with COVID-19, and for weeks his life was in the balance (他感染了新冠肺炎，臥病幾個星期，命懸一線)。(2)The battle was hanging in the balance when our reinforcements arrived (戰事正相持不下，我們的援軍到了)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。