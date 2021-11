名人教英文：Hanging in the balance 懸在天平

馬克:新冠病毒威脅之下,留家工作的感受如何?

Arianne: Well, I prefer it to be honest. I can get more work done and there aren't so many distractions.

阿里安:老實說,我留在家中,少點分心,辦公更見成果。

Marc: Same for me. But will you go back to working full-time when things are back to normal?

馬克:我也是一樣。但情况恢復正常之後,你們會再度全日上班嗎?

Arianne: That's a good question. I'd like to continue working three days a week at home and two at the office, and I'm not the only one like that. But the company hasn't decided yet.

阿里安:問得好。我希望繼續每星期三天留家工作,另外兩天則回辦公室。其他同事也有這樣想的,但公司還未決定。

Marc: And what will the decision be, do you think?

馬克:你認為公司會怎樣決定?

Arianne: Well, it's hanging in the balance at the moment. Some directors would like to see a return to what they see as normal working, with everyone full-time in the office. But others think that what we're doing now is preferable.

阿里安:目前懸而未決。有些董事認為應恢復他們所謂正常工作,即人人全日在辦公室工作。其他董事則認為目前的安排較好。

Marc: My company has gone for three days at home and two in the office. They think it makes for more productive working.

馬克:我們公司已決定三天留家工作,兩天上辦公室。他們認為這安排令大家工作更有效率。◆

To hang in the balance或to be in the balance直譯是「懸在天平上」。天平橫桿兩端各懸一小盤,物品要測量重量,可放在橫桿一端的小盤上,另一端則放砝碼,直至兩端平衡,然後計算砝碼的重量,即可知物品輕重。兩端重量相埒時,孰輕孰重自然無法決定;引伸其義,to hang/be in the balance是指結果懸而未決,無法預測。例如:(1) He was infected with COVID-19, and for weeks his life was in the balance (他感染了新冠肺炎,臥病幾個星期,命懸一線)。(2)The battle was hanging in the balance when our reinforcements arrived (戰事正相持不下,我們的援軍到了)。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。