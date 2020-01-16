Coming Up for Air：One Language to Rule Them All

This is a comment someone posted to a video feature story about myself and my bookshop that was recently published online. I tend not to read comments posted to online news stories, whether they are about the bookshop or anyone or anything else. But I came across this one and thought it might be worth addressing.

First, I would disagree with what the author of this comment seems to suggest: that is, to be smart and educated in today's world, one must read Chinese. In my opinion, the very opposite is true. Smart and educated people read, first and foremost, in the language that they feel allows them to express themselves and to understand the world around them with the most nuance, emotion and familiarity.

That language can be Chinese, but it can just as well be English, Urdu, Arabic, Japanese, Russian. The list is endless. But the point is a simple one: no single language has a monopoly over humanity's innate need and desire to make sense of the world around us. We pick and choose, because we want to but also because we can. And I worry that we would have no such freedom if our commenter and those who think like him or her had their way.

In my personal life, I speak and write mostly in English. I can speak Cantonese well, but not to the extent where I can confidently and quickly convey to others more complex ideas and emotions. My written Chinese is not nearly as good, and I openly admit that to others when asked. Living in Hong Kong, I am fortunate that I can usually revert to English, my lingua franca, when I hit a roadblock trying to say something in Cantonese. But my language of choice, at least when speaking to local Hongkongers, is Cantonese. Because that is the language of Hong Kong.

It also happened to be the language I tried to use most during the video interview our anonymous antagonist commented on. And it makes me wonder whether that made me more Chinese, less Chinese, or something else, in the eyes of our commenter.

The commenter also seemed to wonder about the Chinese literacy of my children. So here is my reply. When we moved to Hong Kong, my wife and I enrolled our kids in a local, public school because we wanted them to learn to speak Cantonese and to read and write Chinese. That plan seemed to have worked for one kid and not the other. There are many reasons why that is, but none have to do with anyone's intelligence or level of education.

Looking back, the thing that I think would have made the biggest difference is if the kids had more exposure to Chinese in their personal lives and at home. That they didn't is a void of my own making, and no one else's. It has to do mostly with practicalities and an emphasis on the 'now' (as in my desire and ability to communicate quickly and effectively with my children, which I cannot quite do in Cantonese) rather than on the unknowable future.

To me, language is, for the most part, a means to an end rather than an end in and of itself. It's a tool for expression, learning, and even thinking. One can, of course, argue that language is inseparable from the people and culture that gave birth to it. And, in failing to preserve, or in some cases, taking active steps to eradicate, the former, we do away with the latter as well. Indeed, this is the concern that led my wife and I to send our children to a local, public school in the first place: to try and preserve the tradition of speaking, reading, and writing Cantonese and Chinese in our family.

I would go one step further, however, and suggest a similar result for those who make it their mission to force, cajole, and shame others into appreciating and adopting one language or culture to the exclusion of others. Languages and cultures might perish through neglect and direct assault, but their integrity and existence too become imperilled when they are force-fed on the unwilling.

■ by Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

