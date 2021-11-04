Editorial：A permanent mechanism needed for COVID-19 vaccination

At the end of last year, a number of COVID-19 vaccines were launched and became an important tool for fighting the pandemic. After nearly a year of practice, different studies now show that the levels of neutralising antibodies produced by all kinds of COVID-19 vaccine decline within a few months to half a year after vaccination. Israel was one of the first countries to launch a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination programme. It was also the first country in the world to roll out a nationwide third-dose programme. As early as July this year, the authorities began to provide boosters for people over 60 years of age.

According to the third-dose programme announced by the Hong Kong government, its targets are currently limited to specific priority groups, including those with weakened immune systems and those who have received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine and are at higher risk of infection such as the elderly, healthcare workers and patients with chronic diseases. In addition, those whose working environments are at a higher risk of transmission, such as airport workers and cross-border transport personnel, are also in the priority group. The authorities estimate that the priority group contains about 1.86 million people.

The third-dose plan marks a new stage of vaccination in Hong Kong. This, however, does not mean that the tasks of the previous stage have been fully completed. Although most of the local working population are vaccinated, the percentage of people aged 80 or above who have received two doses is just 15%. For people aged 70 to 79, the percentage is 40% merely. People aged over 70 are in their hundreds of thousands, and they are highly vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. The vaccination rate of the elderly is so low that it is impossible to consider ''coexistence with the virus''. Adhering to zero cases is the only reasonable option at present; it is also less costly than some regions' practice of ''treatment after infection''. At the same time, the government must continue to work hard to boost the vaccination rate of the elderly. Methods worth trying include creating a ''vaccine express'' service to transport the elderly to and from vaccination centres by tourist bus and even arranging for mobile vaccine vehicles to enter housing estates to help residents receive injections.

Recent studies in Japan have suggested that some new mutations of the COVID-19 virus may have affected the ability of the virus to repair itself in a timely manner, which might have contributed to the significant drop in cases in Japan. Still, the hypothesis that the COVID-19 virus will meet its own demise ultimately is optimistic to the extreme. The most likely scenario remains that the virus will exist for a long time. Many countries are developing new generations of vaccine in the hope that they will deal with the variants more effectively and have a longer-lasting effect. However, it is most probable that injections every year will become the norm. Vaccination and pandemic prevention are a long-term campaign. The authorities need to think a few steps ahead. In addition to closely monitoring the progress in vaccine research in various places and sourcing new generations of vaccines as soon as possible, the government should also consider making COVID-19 vaccination a routine and permanent operation. For example, some community vaccination centres may need to remain open for a long time. The authorities should get rid of their preference for short-term expedients when considering such issues.

明報社評 2021.11.04：部署打好「第三針」 構建恒常接種機制

本港新冠疫苗接種計劃踏入新階段，百多萬合資格特定組別市民，下周四起可免費打第三針。

去年底多款新冠疫苗陸續面世，成為抗疫重要工具，經過接近一年實戰，不同研究都顯示，各款新冠疫苗所產生的中和抗體水平，在接種數月到半年後都會下降。以色列是其中一個最先展開大規模新冠疫苗接種的國家，亦是全球首個全民補打第三針的國家，早於今年7月，當局便開始為60歲以上國民「補針」。

根據政府公布的第三針計劃，「補針」對象現階段只限特定優先群組，包括免疫力弱病人，以及已接種兩劑科興疫苗並有較高感染風險人士，諸如長者、醫護及長期病人。另外，工作環境有較高傳播風險的員工，例如機場工作人員、跨境運輸人員，亦屬於優先「補針」群組。當局估計，優先接種組別約有186萬人。

第三針計劃標誌本港疫苗接種進入新階段，不代表之前一個階段的任務徹底完成。雖然本地勞動人口大多完成疫苗接種，可是80歲或以上人士已打兩針者僅得一成半，70至79歲人士也只得四成。本港70歲以上人口有數十萬，新冠病毒對他們殺傷力最大，長者接種率如此之低，根本不可能考慮「與病毒共存」，堅持清零是目前唯一合理選擇，成本代價亦較部分地方「感染後再治療」的做法為低。與此同時，政府亦要繼續努力，針對長者「谷針」，設立「疫苗專線」以旅遊車接載長者往返接種中心，甚至安排流動疫苗車入邨幫居民打針，都是值得一試的方法。

最近日本有研究提出，新冠病毒一些新變異，可能影響了病毒及時自我修復的能力，日本疫情顯著回落或與此有關，然而「新冠病毒最終自我滅亡」，只是一種最樂觀最極端的假設，最有可能的情况，依然是病毒長期存在。多國正研發新一代疫苗，希望能夠更有效應付變種病毒，效力亦可較為持久，可是年年打針成為常態，可能性仍然最大。打針防疫是一場長期抗戰，當局需要往前多想幾步，除了密切留意各地研究進展，及早張羅新一代疫苗，亦要考慮將新冠疫苗接種，變成一項恒常化、持久化的操作，舉例說，部分社區接種中心可能需要長期存在，當局考慮相關問題，應擺脫短期應急思維。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

chronic：lasting for a long time; difficult to cure or get rid of

vulnerable：weak and easily hurt physically or emotionally

contribute(to sth)：to be one of the causes of sth

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm