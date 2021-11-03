Editorial : Balancing Mandatory Use of LeaveHomeSafe and Leniency

Starting from this Monday (November 1), citizens must scan the venue's QR code with the LeaveHomeSafe app before entering a government building or office. The Director of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said that on the first day of implementing the measure, senior officials were dispatched to observe 21 wet markets with high footfall, and things were going smoothly in general. Of course, it is impossible for a new measure that involves so many people to be executed completely without errors. Public wet markets are frequented by the elderly. Those who were not familiar with the use of LeaveHomeSafe and those who had not even installed the app required the assistance of frontline helpers on the spot. But as people gradually get into the habit of using the app, cases of maladjustment will naturally decrease.

The LeaveHomeSafe app was launched nearly a year ago. The authorities and experts have repeatedly explained the fundamentals of its operations, saying that the app involves no location tracking, and that the personal records of places-visited are kept only in the devices. They hope the public can let down their guard and help with the anti-pandemic efforts. Today, there are much fewer people refusing to use LeaveHomeSafe out of privacy concerns than at the beginning. Of those who remain steadfast in refusing to use it, a significant portion have done so as a political boycott. There are many irregularities in using paper forms in comparison with code-scanning. Some people provide false names or information. Whether the merchants have kept the citizens' personal information in an appropriate manner is also a concern.

Take a look at Europe and North America now. To restore normality, many European countries have made it compulsory for people who enter or leave public premises to carry a vaccine passport. The US has implemented mandatory immunisation for a large proportion of its people. Hong Kong society needs to take one more step towards the return to normal. As long as the related arrangements are reasonable, LeaveHomeSafe should not be avoided like the plague.

But for those who "cannot use" or "have difficulty using" the app such as senior citizens or homeless people who do not have a smartphone, the government should show solicitude and stretch the rules. On the first two days of the new arrangement's enforcement, the authorities did show some compassion and leniency towards the disadvantaged. Homeless people were basically exempted from scanning the QR code before entering facilities such as bathrooms managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. However, according to the Society for Community Organisation, at one point some homeless people were not given exemption by the frontline workers at the venues until senior officials intervened. In other cases, some students were also denied access to the Central Library because they had forgotton to bring their mobile phones.

Exempting individuals who have difficulty scanning venue codes is by nature an exercise of discretion. The lack of uniformity in enforcing the rules flexibly is inevitable. The government departments concerned should make good use of this period to sum up the situations, take note of those typical scenarios where exemption should generally be granted, and communicate them to venue workers so as to avoid the exercise of discretion being too stringent or liberal.

明報社評2021.11.3：擴大「安心出行」使用 強制與體恤可兼顧

政府處所強制使用「安心出行」，首兩天大致暢順，亦有一些技術問題需要改善，部分長者和弱勢人士使用「安心出行」有困難，政府應多予體恤及支援。放眼世界，疫下實現復常，強制手段在所難免，現階段香港無理由亦無必要選擇「與病毒共存」策略，堅壁清野式防疫，病毒追蹤不應繼續半吊子，「填紙仔」做法流弊多多，應該逐步淘汰，僅限緊急情况或有特別需要人士使用，隨着公眾逐步習慣使用「安心出行」出入政府處所，下一步可擴大措施適用範圍。

本周一起，市民進入政府大樓及辦公處所，都要用「安心出行」掃碼。食環署長表示，署方高層首日分批到21個人流較多的街市觀察，情况大致暢順。當然，新措施牽涉如此多市民，具體執行不可能全無問題。政府街市多長者出入，部分人便因為不熟習使用「安心出行」，甚或未有安裝好應用程式，需要在場前線人員協助。隨着使用習慣逐步形成，不適應的情況自然會減少。

「安心出行」推出近一年，當局和專家一再解釋操作原理不涉定位追蹤，個人出行紀錄只會留在手機，希望公眾放下戒心協助防疫。時至今天，擔心私隱拒用「安心出行」的市民，已比初期少很多，堅持抵制者，相當一部分是出於政治杯葛。市民「填紙仔」代替掃碼，出現很多亂象，部分人寫假名假資料，商户有否妥善保管市民個人資料，同樣令人關注。

放眼歐美，歐洲多國為了復常，強制民眾出入公共處所，必須持有免疫通行證，美國則是強制大批國民打針。香港社會需要進一步復常，強制使用「安心出行」，只要安排合理，不應視為洪水猛獸。

至於「無法使用」或「使用有困難」的人，諸如沒有智能手機的長者及露宿者等，政府應該體恤通融。新安排實施兩天，當局對於弱勢人士，算是較為體貼體諒，露宿者出入康文署場地浴室等設施，基本都可豁免掃碼，然而根據社協說法，亦有露宿者一度未獲場地前線職員豁免，要由上級介入。另外，亦有學生因為沒帶手機，被拒進入中央圖書館。

豁免個別有困難人士掃碼，本質是酌情，處理尺度不一，很難完全避免，相關政府部門應該趁這段時間總結經驗，蒐集一些典型豁免例子，供場地工作人員參考，避免酌情處理過緊或過鬆。

■Glossary

生字

leniency : the fact or quality of being more merciful or tolerant than expected

maladjustment : failure to cope with the demands of a normal social environment

stringent : (of regulations, requirements, or conditions) strict, precise, and exacting