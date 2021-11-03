Word Puzzle

1. A method of calculation using alphabetic symbols (7)

5. A pad used to prevent shouts and screams; metaphorically to stop speech (3)

6. A form of Buddhist practice which concentrates on meditation (3)

7. A square of cloth worn over the shoulders for warmth (5)

9. Referring to the four-letter code affecting the condition of all living beings (7)

Clues Down

1. Something causing much wonder might be described as this (7)

2. The profits made from doing business (5)

3. Adjective that refers to the size of something when it is larger than normal (3)

4. Very well behaved, like a heavenly being (7)

8. A gardening tool that is used to keep the soil loose and to uproot weeds (3)

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷