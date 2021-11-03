Pop around Town：The Culinary Gold Rush

Due to the regulatory limitations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, many brick-and-mortar restaurants have been forced to reduce or even eliminate dining on their premises. Ghost kitchens saved many of these eateries with a business model that would recoup their deficits and avoid layoffs, by allowing them to produce food for various brands while keeping their doors open. By cutting expenses, ghost kitchens kept numerous restaurants open throughout the pandemic when they would have closed otherwise. Virtual brands proliferated while the restaurants stayed in business. Of course, these ghost kitchens have also led to a boom in the food delivery industry.

Yet, the idea of a ghost kitchen, which is also known as shadow kitchen, cloud kitchen, or dark kitchen, did not come from a lustrous origin. In 2015 in New York City, a journalistic investigation discovered that some restaurant owners were listing their establishments under different brand names on delivery apps. But the majority of those kitchens did not have restaurant permits to sell food directly to customers. As a result, the companies that ran the delivery apps had to fact-check the legitimacy of the associated restaurants to bring consumers transparency. At that time, the investigation coined the term ''ghost kitchen'' as a type of unethical business practice.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic as a catalyst, the demand for food delivery services has been steadily growing. Besides the convenience, customers enjoy food that generally costs less, menus that change more frequently for variety, and the option of providing feedback through online customer ratings.

It has been reported that Asia Pacific accounts for 60% of the international market of food delivery through ghost kitchens. Multi-service platforms like Grab, located in Singapore, and GoJek, based in Indonesia, have also hopped on the bandwagon. In Southeast Asia, Grab added 20 new ghost kitchens in 2020 on top of the 42 before the pandemic. The Canada-based Just Kitchen now runs a ghost kitchen in Hong Kong in addition to its growing number of local operations in Taiwan, Singapore, and the Philippines. In Hong Kong, it collaborates with Foodpanda to reach out to on-demand customers.

