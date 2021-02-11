Editorial：Bring More ''Positive Energy'' into Hong Kong's Business Environment

The government conducts a survey every year to find out the number of foreign companies stationed in Hong Kong and their views on the appeal of Hong Kong as a location for doing business. The survey cuts off in early June, so the findings of last year's survey reflect to a certain extent Hong Kong's situation amid the anti-amendment storm and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As for this year's survey, what concerns outsiders most is of course the impacts of the Hong Kong National Security Law and the ongoing pandemic. Last year's survey found that the number of foreign companies in Hong Kong totalled 9025, the first decline in 10 years. The greatest drop was recorded in the number of regional headquarters, falling by around 2.5% from 1541 to 1504. The number of regional offices also fell slightly. Yet this year's survey shows that the total number of foreign companies in Hong Kong rebounded to a record high of 9049, though the number of regional headquarters fell by 3.1% year-on-year.

A comparison between the figures of the two years shows a clear trend of the growth of mainland companies at the expense of American companies. The number of regional headquarters of mainland enterprises in Hong Kong continued to rise, increasing by about 6% this year. The regional headquarters of American companies in Hong Kong, however, fell by nearly 10% to the lowest level in nearly 18 years. Furthermore, the regional headquarters of Japanese companies in Hong Kong fell by about 7% this year. As for companies from Europe, the number did not change significantly, while British companies rose by 5% year-on-year. The regional headquarters of French companies decreased by 5%. As for the number of regional offices, the figure for Japanese companies fell slightly, and that for American companies rose slightly. For mainland enterprises, there was a significant increase of nearly 10%.

Factors such as the unstable geopolitical situation, the intense rivalry between China and the US, the stubbornness of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing pandemic restrictions all impede global recovery, which in turn affects foreign companies' plans in Hong Kong. The considerations and developmental strategies vary from industry to industry, and it is difficult to judge the real significance of one or two factors solely from data from the CSD. For example, the survey shows that of the non-local companies that have their regional headquarters or offices in Hong Kong this year, only 14% plan to expand their business in the city in the next three years, the lowest level in history. The reason could be the uncertain global economic outlook amid the pandemic — it does not necessarily have to do with the Hong Kong National Security Law or other matters. Conversely, 60% of companies state that their business plans in Hong Kong for the next three years will remain unchanged, and only 3% — a similar percentage to the past — intend to wind up their operations gradually or relocate within three years. This can also be interpreted as foreign companies' not-so-bearish views about the business prospects of Hong Kong.

Foreign companies' perception of Hong Kong is to a certain extent affected by an overall impression, which is a mixture of subjective and objective views. When explaining Hong Kong's situation and publicising the city to foreign companies, the government needs to distinguish between myths and facts and home in on the target to ensure that more ''positive energy'' is injected into the business environment of Hong Kong.

明報社評 2021.11.2：政治零風險時代不再 營商環境多注正能量

政府統計處最新調查顯示，今年駐港外資公司數目創新高，惟以本港作為地區總部的美資企業則大跌一成，日資亦見下跌，歐洲方面則大致持平。去年《港區國安法》實施後，華府與北京的制裁及反制裁措施你來我往，本港營商環境，難望回到昔日政治零風險狀態。

政府每年都會做統計調查，了解駐港外資公司數目，以及它們對本港作為營商地點的吸引力有何看法，調查以6月初作為截止統計日期。去年的統計調查結果，一定程度反映了反修例風暴，以及疫情爆發初期的香港情况；至於今年的調查，外界最關注的，當然是港區國安法以及疫情持續造成的影響。去年調查發現，外資駐港公司數目合計9025間，10年來首度出現下跌，其中以地區總部跌幅最大，由1541家減至1504家，幅度約為2.5%，地區辦事處數目亦有微跌。今年調查則顯示，外資駐港公司總數反彈至9049間，創歷史新高，不過地區總部按年再跌3.1%。

比較兩年數字，內地與美資「此長彼消」趨勢明顯。內地企業駐港地區總部持續增加，今年升幅約6%；美資駐港地區總部則下跌近一成，是近18年低位。另外，日資駐港地區總部今年亦跌約7%，至於歐洲方面則未有太大升跌，英資駐港總部按年升5%；法資則減少5%。地區辦事處方面，日資微跌美資微升，內地企業增幅顯著，接近一成。

地緣政治局勢不穩，中美博弈激烈，疫情揮之不去，防疫限制持續，全球復蘇受阻，全屬影響外資公司在港部署的因素，不同行業各有考慮和發展策略，很難單憑統計處的數字，判斷某一兩項因素的實際影響程度。舉例說，調查發現，今年在港設有地區總部或辦事處的非本地公司，只有14%計劃未來3年擴充香港業務，是歷來最低，原因可能是疫下環球經濟前景不明，不一定跟港區國安法等相關。反過來看，六成公司表示未來3年在港業務計劃「不變」，有意3年內逐步終止或遷離的公司只得3%，水平跟過去相若，也可理解為外資未看淡在港營商前景。

外資對香港的看法，某程度會受總體印象影響，當中夾雜主觀與客觀成分，當局向外資解說宣傳時，需要分清虛實，對症下藥，務求為本港營商環境多注正能量。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

onset / ˈɒnset /

the beginning of something, especially something unpleasant

distinguish / dɪˈstɪŋɡwɪʃ/

to recognise the difference between two people or things

myth / mɪθ /

a widely held but false or imaginary belief or idea

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm