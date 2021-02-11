Editorial：The G20 Summit: a Prelude to Climate Action Tug-of-War

Last year, thanks to the pandemic, the G20 summit could only be held by video conference. This year around, G20 leaders had the first opportunity to meet face-to-face in two years. But not every member state leader attended. China is strict in its pandemic measures. President Xi Jinping has not gone on foreign visits since the global pandemic began, and this time was no exception. Foreign Minister Wang Yi was present on his behalf. In Russia, the pandemic is worsening. President Vladimir Putin, who had been in self-isolation earlier, did not travel to Italy to participate in the G20 meetings either. Japan held a general election yesterday (October 31), and the new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida remained in the country. The heads of state of Mexico and Saudi Arabia were also absent.

The heads of state of these five countries declined to attend the meeting for different reasons, but it does not necessarily mean that they did not regard the meeting highly. In fact, both Xi Jinping and Putin gave speeches on video, stating their positions and putting forward their opinions. However, since many leaders of non-Western powers did not attend the meeting in person, the media's limelight shifted naturally onto the leaders of advanced Western industrial countries, especially US President Joe Biden. Recently, the relationship between the US and France and that between Britain and France have deteriorated due to disputes over Australia's nuclear submarine deal and fishing rights. Face-to-face talks between heads of state can help mitigate such ''internal conflicts'' in the Western world. Since Biden took office, he has been advertising that ''America has returned'' diplomatically. As the G20 meeting is an occasion on which the 20 leading economies in the world are gathered, it is a stage for Biden to ''show the US's global leadership''. Furthermore, the United Nations Climate Change Conference is also taking place this week, for which Biden will travel to Scotland to promote his propositions. The G20 summit provided an exact opportunity for Washington and its allies in the developed world to create momentum for their campaign.

Western multinational giants, particularly US tech giants, take advantage of the differences in national tax systems to avoid taxation. Apart from ''preventing the race to the bottom on corporate taxes between countries'', Washington's advocacy of a global minimum corporate tax rate is motivated by the need to help shore up its own public finances more than anything else. After a series of negotiations, more than 100 countries agreed to set the global minimum corporate tax rate at 15% and to target their taxation efforts at a handful of multinational giants. This has satisfied the demands of Europe and the US without setting the tax rate too high, thereby minimising the impact on most developing countries. It can be said that a reasonable compromise has been reached.

The scourge of climate change is intensifying. In the communiqué of the G20 summit, it was mentioned that the leaders of the summit had pledged to increase their efforts to keep the global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius. The international community must step up cooperation and take strong and forceful measures to stop global warming. More than 20 years ago, the ''Kyoto Protocol'' clearly stated that all countries should uphold the principle of ''common but differentiated'' responsibilities for emission reduction. Developed countries have enjoyed the benefits of a hundred years' of industrialisation and have thus accumulated the greatest amounts of emission. They should no doubt bear more responsibility for emission reduction as well as helping developing countries cope with climate change.

明報社評 2021.11.1：G20預演氣候角力 多邊主義富國須擔帶

全球憂患重重，一連兩天的二十國集團（G20）峰會，就新冠疫情、氣候變化、經濟復蘇有不少討論，然而除了之前已敲定的全球最低稅率協議，發達國家與發展中國家的矛盾依然突出。

去年G20峰會受疫情影響，只能以視像方式舉行，今次是兩年來G20元首有機會面對面開會，然而並非所有成員國領袖皆有赴會。中國防疫從嚴，國家主席習近平自疫情全球大流行以來，未嘗出國訪問，今次亦不例外，由外長王毅代為出席；俄國疫情惡化，早前一度自我隔離的總統普京，亦未前往意大利參與會議；日本昨天大選，新首相岸田文雄留守國內；至於墨西哥和沙特元首亦無親臨會場。

5國元首婉拒赴會各有原因，不代表不重視會議，習近平和普京皆有發表視像講話，陳述立場及提出意見，然而多名非西方大國領袖未有親臨，傳媒鎂光燈，很自然落在一眾西方發達工業國領袖，特別是美國總統拜登身上。近期美法與英法關係，分別因為澳洲核潛艇風波和漁業爭議而轉差，元首面談有助緩和這些西方世界「內部矛盾」。拜登上台以來，外交上一直標榜「美國回來了」，G20雲集世界20個主要經濟體，對拜登而言是「展示美國全球領導力」的舞台，何况本周還有聯合國氣候變化大會，拜登將親赴蘇格蘭參與，推動其主張，今次G20峰會正好為華府及發達國盟友，提供了造勢機會。

西方跨國巨企利用各國稅制差異避稅，美國科網巨頭尤甚，華府推動全球最低稅率，除了「阻止各國企業稅率逐底競爭」，最大目的恐怕還是幫補庫房。經過連場磋商，逾百國家同意將最低稅率定在15％，並將徵稅打擊面集中在小撮跨國巨企，滿足了歐美要求，亦沒有將稅率定得太高，對大多數發展中國家影響不大，算是合理折衷。

氣候變化為禍愈演愈烈，峰會公報提到，G20峰會領導人承諾加緊努力，將全球溫度升幅，控制在攝氏1.5度之內。國際社會必須加緊合作，採取強而有力措施，阻止全球暖化。20多年前的《京都議定書》，清楚訂明各國減排應秉持「共同但有區別」的責任原則，發達國坐享百載工業化好處，累積排放最多，當然要為減排負起更大責任，同時亦要支援發展國應付氣候變化。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

deteriorate / dɪˈtɪəriəreɪt /

to become worse

dispute / dɪˈspjuːt /

an argument or a disagreement between two people, groups or countries; discussion about a subject where there is disagreement

scourge / skɜːdʒ /

a cause of great affliction and suffering

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm