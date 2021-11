【明報專訊】Chadwick and Timothy were having a scrap (衝突; 打架), but it was obvious that Timothy was up against someone who was destined (註定的) to win! ''Stop that! Look how tiny Timothy is!'' Tina cried out to Chadwick. ''Furthermore, when you fight one of us you are automatically (自動地) up against our entire mouse clan (宗族)!'' ''Saved again!'' Timothy rejoiced. Be up against means to be faced or confronted by someone or something.