Mona's Musings：The God of the Cinema

Yamada pays fond tributes to the golden age of Japanese films. Fans of masters OZU Yasujiro (小津安二郎）and SHIMIZU Hiroshi （清水宏）will be heart-warmed by the many references while finding delight in the banter between Goh and his saucy daughter. The movie has much to offer despite obvious hiccups in scene transitions and the hasty references to the COVID pandemic towards the end.

''The God of the Cinema'' is particularly poignant for its self-referential precision. People often speak of art and movie-making as a life aspiration—something solemn that one endures and persists. Yet, anyone who has been on a film set or an exhibition in production will know that hardship is only half of the story. The set is always boisterous behind the camera. Drunken banter fills the air, containing champion ideas for the next show. Art-making, especially when one is young, is playful, blatantly honest, painstakingly energetic. Yamada captures the essence very well, combined with a subtle seductiveness core to Japanese cinema and culture. As the film plays, I recall many behind-the-show instances earlier in life. The caricature of my friends played like a silent track atop the movie. Many of them are no longer in the industry or present in my creative pursuits. Perhaps that is why the film hit me harder than expected.

◆Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

(Email : monafpchu@gmail.com)