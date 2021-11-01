Half the World Away：Racism in Britain?

For those intending to take advantage of the BN(O) visa scheme and make Britain their home, this might come across a quite intimidating. If such a fine writer writing for the Guardian can be racially abused in such a blatant manner in broad day light, what does the future hold for those whose English is not one-hundredth as good as him? Is Britain really such a racist country?

I only have my experience to share. Since arriving in London in late September, I have been taking my kid to school every day over the past few weeks, and I have never encountered anything like this. The parents of my kid's classmates are genuinely nice and come from very diverse backgrounds. I have talked with a white Australian who has yet to gain British citizenship, a white grandfather who comes from the Netherlands, an Italian mother whose husband is a professor and a black father from the US. Not for one second have I felt being discriminated against racially.

And I do wonder how I will react on the off chance that ''fxxk off Chinaman'' episode really happens to me. Perhaps I will just shrug it off. Think about this: on an average day an average person probably meets hundreds of people, translating into tens of thousands of faces a year. I don't believe ''fxxk off China'' is something that has happened to Jonathan Liew more than once a year. Outbursts of such overt racism are simply statistically insignificant to judge whether a country is racist or not.

And I do believe, very sincerely, that Britain is not a racist country. Institutionally, there are no laws that favour one ethnic group at the expense of another. Quite the contrary, one gets into serious trouble if one uses racist language. Just look at what happened after the three black players were racially abused after missing the penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final.

Perhaps in the times where we live—after so many have given so much to fight for racial justice—a racist country simply does not exist anymore. This, of course, is the case only if we deliberately turn a blind eye to millions of people being kept in concentration camps based on race in one particular corner of the world.

◆Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hong Konger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached at terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com