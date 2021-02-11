Editorial：Irregularities concerning sales of properties outside of HK

In recent years, there has been an upward trend in property transactions outside of Hong Kong, and related complaints have increased day by day. Between 2017 and August this year, the Consumer Council received a total of 261 complaints about these property sales. The average value of properties involved was around $1.8 million, and the average loss was approximately $370,000 per case. A closer look at the at the data provided by the Consumer Council reveals two points that are worth our attention. First, complaints about property purchases outside Hong Kong are increasing rapidly. The Consumer Council received 56 cases last year. In the first eight months of this year alone, there were 106 cases, almost double the number of last year. It is true that as the Consumer Council began to include complaints about non-residential properties outside Hong Kong in the data this year, the comparability of the data between last year and this year might have been affected. However, figures from the Customs and the Estate Agents Authority (EAA) reflect the same trend. There were 58 complaints about overseas property sales received by the Customs last year, a sharp increase of nearly five times from the previous year. During the same period, related complaints received by the EAA surged by 10 times to 66 cases.

Secondly, if only the figures of the Consumer Council from 2017 to 2020 are considered, the complaints have been mostly about the mainland, the UK and Thailand. The cumulative numbers of cases in the three regions were roughly the same. However, since the beginning of this year, most of the cases have originated from the mainland. After the pandemic broke out early last year, governments around the world tightened entry and quarantine arrangements. The border between Hong Kong and the mainland remains closed after so much time has passed. Those intending to buy properties outside Hong Kong have had difficulties conducting physical viewings in person, so they have had to rely on local agents to buy properties remotely. This inevitably leads to higher risks of buying properties that turn out to be not as good as they seemed. The Consumer Council has said that 90% of complaints concerning property purchases outside Hong Kong involve local property agencies, over 60% of which are unlicensed. The complaints have been mainly about misrepresentation, overvalued properties, project delays and unfinished projects. Among the complaints, 75% of the complainants learned about these property projects through Hong Kong media advertisements, and 70% of them participated in the related real estate fairs or seminars.

Property developers outside Hong Kong selling non-local properties in Hong Kong are not within the scope of the supervision of the Estate Agents Ordinance. As for real estate agencies, if they deal solely with properties outside Hong Kong and clearly state that they do not have a license for handling Hong Kong properties, they can be exempted from the requirement of an estate agent license. Non-licensed agents can exploit these loopholes to avoid supervision, and they are not bound by the EAA's Code of Conduct and Practice circulars.

The Consumer Council has made a number of recommendations to the government in its report, including tightening the exemption arrangement in the ''Estate Agents Ordinance'', requiring the sales of new properties outside Hong Kong to be handled by licensed agents, forbidding overseas developers from selling properties directly in Hong Kong, expanding existing regulations on property advertisements to include overseas properties, and introducing a cooling-off period for the holding deposit. These are all reasonable suggestions, and the government should accept them.

明報社評 2021.10.29：境外置業盲摸摸 規管代理清清楚

有人選擇移民海外，有人選擇到大灣區生活，消委會表示，今年首8個月境外物業銷售投訴個案急增，當中很多涉及非持牌地產代理，不良營商手法不一而足，廣告誤導失實、提供過時售樓書、免責聲明模糊、不懂日文卻賣日本樓，亂象林林總總。

境外物業交易近年有上升趨勢，相關投訴亦與日俱增。由2017年至今年8月，消委會接獲的境外物業銷售投訴個案，合計261宗，涉及物業平均價值約180萬元，每宗個案平均損失約37萬元。細察消委會提供的數據，有兩點值得留意，首先是境外置業投訴有急升之勢。消委會去年收到56宗，今年單是頭8個月就有106宗，差不多比去年多1倍。誠然，消委會今年將境外非住宅物業投訴也納入統計，或會影響去年今年數字的可比性，然而海關與地監局的資料，其實亦反映同一趨勢：去年海關接獲的海外物業銷售投訴有58宗，比前年急升近5倍，地監局同期收到的相關投訴，更大增10倍至66宗。

其次，只計2017至2020年消委會的數字，投訴個案主要涉及內地、英國和泰國，若論累積宗數，三地的個案都差不多，然而今年以來，大多數個案均集中在內地。去年初疫情爆發，各地收緊入境檢疫要求，香港與內地又遲遲無法通關，市民境外置業，較難實地了解，靠本地代理隔山買牛，貨不對辦機率自然較高。消委會指出，有關境外置業的投訴，九成個案涉及本地地產代理，當中超過六成均為非持牌代理，投訴內容涉及失實陳述、高估樓價、項目延誤或爛尾等。投訴個案中，有七成半投訴者是透過香港媒體廣告獲悉境外物業項目，有七成人則曾參加境外樓盤展銷會或講座。

境外物業發展商在港銷售非本地樓盤，不受《地產代理條例》等監管。地產代理方面，若純粹處理境外物業，並有清楚表明沒有處理香港物業牌照，可獲豁免領取地產代理牌照，非持牌代理可利用豁免漏洞避開監管，亦不受制於地監局的操守守則和執業通告。

消委會報告向政府提出多項建議，包括收緊《地產代理條例》豁免令，要求境外新樓盤須由持牌代理從事買賣、海外發展商不能直接在港售樓，同時將現行樓宇廣告規管擴展至境外物業，以及就留位費引入冷靜期，都是合理建議，政府應該從善如流。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

irregularity：an activity or a practice which is not according to the usual rules, or not normal

unscrupulous：without moral principles; not honest or fair

pitch：to try to persuade sb to buy sth, to give you sth or to make a business deal with you

