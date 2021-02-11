John Larrysson's Column : Which Prefix Should I Use Un- or In- ?

Unfortunately as you have probably already guessed, English does not follow the pattern. So even if you knew the origin of a word, that will not guarantee a correct answer. For example: inborn, inbred, indent and input are all words of Old English origin with the Latin/French in- prefix. Then there are Latin origin words using the English un- prefix. For example: unambiguous, uncontrolled and unemployment. However in most cases the prefix normally used follows the pattern.

The next problem is how to tell if a word is of Old English or French origin. That is, without checking a historical dictionary. Common, easier to spell words tend to be of English origin. These words were used by ordinary people. Fancier, more difficult to spell words are from French. For example: unseen, unfatherly and untie are from Old English; invisible, non-paternal and denouement are from French/Latin.

If you don't know which prefix to use check a dictionary. When that takes too long, use in- for longer difficult to spell words and un- for everything else. When in doubt use un-. Whatever is the most commonly used combination is generally correct.

