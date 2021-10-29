名人教英文：To scroll up/down 把（熒幕）畫面往上/下移

崔茜：看看我電腦熒幕上這張海嘯災難的衛星照片。

James : Things look really bad. Is that the only one?

詹姆斯：情况看來糟得很。就只有這一張照片嗎？

Trixie : No, there are several. I'll scroll down and you can look at the others.

崔茜：還有幾張。待我把畫面往下移，給你看其他的。

James : Good heavens! The damage is unbelievable.

詹姆斯：天啊，破壞嚴重得難以置信。

Trixie : These are the really devastated areas on the coast. Further inland, it's not quite so bad.

崔茜：照片所示，是沿岸破壞得最嚴重的地區。離海岸遠一點的地方，情况並沒有那麼惡劣。

James : Even so, it's going to take years before things are back to normal.

詹姆斯：即使如此，一切要恢復過來，也要多年時間。

Scroll 本來是指「紙卷」或「獸皮紙卷」，例如a scroll of Chinese painting（一卷國畫）。作動詞，to scroll是「（卷軸般）捲起來」，to unscroll則是「展開（卷軸等）」，例如a scrolled document（一份捲起來的文件）、an unscrolled parchment（一份展開的獸皮紙卷）。引伸其義，電腦、手機等熒幕的畫面向上或下移動，叫做scroll up或scroll down，例如：(1)As he swiped his finger on the screen, the page scrolled up（他手指在熒幕上滑動，頁面就往上移）。(2)The wheel on the mouse is for scrolling up and down the screen（滑鼠的滾輪，是用來把熒幕畫面上下移動的）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。