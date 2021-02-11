A Little English : The apes and the travellers 4

"How wonderful to be among our feathered friends," exclaimed the honest traveller. "Even you, my dishonest companion, must admit that life here is much more pleasant than in the land of the apes."

The lying traveller nodded in happy agreement. He couldn't actually say so, for he was bound to speak only lies, just as his companion could only speak the truth. Together they enjoyed watching the colourful flocks and listening to their delightful singing. They came to a quiet meadow where a hen sat brooding her clutch of eggs, just about to hatch. She had chosen a safe location, mostly hidden by the thick foliage (枝葉) of the bushes.

Suddenly a flock of large black birds darkened the sky and started circling the area, looking for nests to plunder (掠奪). Hoping to protect her precious eggs, the mother hen bravely flew away from the nest to distract the marauders (掠奪者). Falling for the trick, they took off after her. But one predator, more experienced and cunning, stayed behind and started to explore the bushes.

Seeing this, the lying traveller called out, "You're wasting your time, there's nothing there! You're better off trying to go catch that hen."

On hearing this, the wily intruder turned to the two travellers and regarded them with a beady eye.

"Is that so? Is what this fellow says really true?" it asked the honest traveller.

"I'm bound to tell you that my companion is a born liar," replied the honest traveller.

The bird of prey gave a loud squawk and cackle and began searching in the thick shrubs (灌木). Soon it found the unguarded nest and made short work of the small eggs.

"They were delicious!" cried the killer and with a grateful nod to the honest traveller, it took off.

Soon the mother hen flew back, having managed to escape her pursuers, only to find her eggs all broken and eaten. When the travellers told her what happened, she turned to the honest one and said, "You can well afford to be so honest at the expense of my innocent children."

■Useful VOCABULARY

1. To brood:

also means to think about a topic, either quietly, anxiously, or moodily. The context will help decide the appropriate interpretation.

2. To plunder:

pirates are marauders who raid and plunder ships on the high seas.

■Something to DISCUSS

Pretend you are the honest traveller, what reply would you give to the marauder? Could you save the eggs?

