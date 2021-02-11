Editorial : A Legislative Council different from the past

The political environment in Hong Kong has undergone tremendous changes over the past two years. The Legislative Council is no longer the same. The number of members has been reduced from the original 70 to 42. Some members are in prison because of court cases concerning the anti-extradition movement or others, while some legislators have gone into exile. Last year, legislators from the pro-democracy camp resigned en masse. Furthermore, Cheng Chung-tai, a member of Civic Passion, was also disqualified from the legislature this year. Ultimately, only one legislator was left in the non-establishment camp. Looking back at this term of the Legislative Council, it was in a state of fierce political struggles most of the time. The oath-taking storm broke out on the first day of its term. Afterwards, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress interpreted the Basic Law and clearly stipulated the form and requirements of oath-taking. Six non-establishment lawmakers were deprived of their seats, which had not happened since the establishment of the Legislative Council. Unexpectedly, there were even more unprecedented events to come. In the legislative chamber, the struggles between the non-establishment camp and the government and the pro-establishment camp intensified. The anti-amendment storm was a political showdown. The Legislative Council suffered unprecedented attacks and destruction, and it took months to repair it before the legislature could work again. The disappearance of the pro-democracy camp in the Legislative Council is regarded by the camp's supporters as a major retrograde step in democratic development due to the absence of the voice of political opposition. Supporters of the pro-establishment camp, however, think that "a wrong has been righted" and the operation of the Legislative Council is now back on track, which is conducive to good governance.

To sum up, the Legislative Council has scrutinised 47 bills in this legislative year, and has adopted all of them. On average, the legislature has taken two and a half hours to scrutinise each bill. In contrast, in the first year of the current legislative term, when there were still pan-democratic legislators, it took an average of 8.5 hours to review each bill, more than twice the time this year. Some pro-establishment lawmakers say that since the democrats resigned en masse, there have been fewer sharp political questions in the legislative chamber. Still, there have been many questions concerning people's livelihood. What they imply is that the Legislative Council has not become a rubber stamp.

The purpose of the existence of the Legislative Council should be working for the people rather than obstruction. It is absolutely not a good thing when political struggles override everything and "collateral damage" is the only purpose. The restoration of the Legislative Council's normal function as a deliberative body is a necessary condition for good governance, but it is not a sufficient condition. The Legislative Council monitors the government. However, apart from efficiency, quality must also be emphasised. Long deliberation time does not guarantee quality of deliberation. Asking wildly off-topic questions is a waste of time. However, if the scrutiny of bills is conducted in a fashion that is too fast, sloppiness is indeed possible. What the Legislative Council needs most is meaningful discussions and high-quality speeches. The situation of Legislative Council affairs going from one extreme to the other and bills being haphazardly questioned before being adopted must be avoided. Members must answer to society and act properly.

It remains to be seen how the different political forces in the Legislative Council will be reorganised in the future. However, it is certain that the political spectrum of the new Legislative Council will be similar to that of the past year. The system of executive leadership is expected to be further strengthened, and whether the relationship between the legislature and the executive will be overly slanted in favour of the executive needs to be closely monitor. How the new model will reflect the principles of good governance and accountability and how the process of drafting and reviewing bills will reflects the diversity of society will also be worthy of attention.

明報社評：2021.10.28 立法會不一樣了 監督功能待踐行

第6屆立法會昨天舉行最後一次會議，長達5年的會期告一段落。

這兩年香港政治環境出現巨變，立法會亦不再一樣，議員由最初的70人減至42人。有議員因為反修例風暴等案件入獄，有議員遠走他方，去年民主派議員集體辭職，加上熱血公民鄭松泰今年也遭「DQ」，原來的非建制陣營議員，最後只餘下一人。回看今屆立法會，大多數時間都處於激烈政治鬥爭狀態，首天開會即鬧出宣誓風波，其後全國人大常委會釋法，就宣誓形式和要求作出明確規定，6名非建制派當選人被褫奪議員資格，立法會成立以來未嘗如此，沒料到更多史無前例的大事，原來尚在後頭。議事堂上，非建制派跟政府和建制派的鬥爭愈演愈烈，反修例風暴是一場政治攤牌，立法會遭到前所未有衝擊破壞，花了數月修復，議會才能重新運作。泛民在立法會消失，支持者視之為「民主大倒退」，再無政治反對聲音，建制派支持者則認為這是「撥亂反正」，立法會運作重回正軌，有助實現良政善治。

埋單計數，今個立法年度，立法會大會審議了47條法案，全部獲得通過，平均每條法案用兩個半小時審議，對比本屆會期首年度，當時仍有泛民議員在任，平均每條法案需要8.5小時審議，較本年度多逾兩倍時間。有建制派議員表示，民主派集體辭職後，議事堂上較少出現尖銳政治提問，但關注民生的提問仍有不少，言下之意，立法會並沒有成為橡皮圖章。

立法會的存在，目的應該是為民辦事而非阻撓辦事，政治鬥爭凌駕一切，但求「攬炒」，絕非好事。立法會恢復正常議事功能，是良政善治的必要條件，卻非充分條件。立法會監察政府，法案審議既要講求效率，也要講求質素。審議時間長，不保證議事質素佳，提問東拉西扯，只是浪費時間，可是審議太急太速，確有流於粗疏的可能。議事堂最需要的，是有意義的討論，以及有水準的發言，立法會議事必須避免由一個極端走向另一極端，草草提些問題便將法案付諸表決。議員要向社會負責，必須好自為之。

未來議會內不同政治力量如何重組，有待觀察，然而可以肯定的是，新一屆立法會的政治光譜，將接近過去一年的狀况，行政主導料將進一步強化，立法行政關係會否過度側向行政一邊，需要密切留意；新模式如何體現良政善治和問責原則，法案制訂及審議過程如何反映社會多元多樣性，同樣值得關注。

