Common Nonsense : Polexit!

'The claims of Poland may be imperfect: she was once badly governed; there is no doubt of that; but so many nations who, nevertheless, very properly decline to be governed by others... 'So wrote Leigh Hunt, the Victorian critic, poet and essayist, in his petite gem of essays 'Table-Talk' (to complete the title, it reads further 'To which are added with imaginary conversations of Pope and Swift'. )

I'm merrily holding in my palm the first edition published in 1851, not without pride, I confess.

Even with the imaginary Alexander Pope and Johnathan Swift (probably more literary A-listers attending) at the table, Hunt still thought of and talked about Poland. Poland is dazzlingly poetic and heroic, the land breeding geniuses like Frederic Chopin, Czeslaw Milosz, Tamara de Lempicka as well as exhibiting the steel will of humanity by unrolling the tragic Warsaw Uprising in 1944 and the doomed but never crushed Solidarity Movement in the 80s.

Hunt remarked, 'Table-talk, to be perfect, should be... touching on deep points, dwelling most on seasonable ones... ' Indeed even today Poland is still very deep and seasonable, well fitting the bill and the many varying tables.

Poland has just sparked a burning existential crisis to the extent that whether, given her sweeping judicial reforms for the past five years and recent blatant challenge of the supremacy of the European Union law, Poland should remain (or be allowed to remain) as a member of the EU, a bloc shaped and cemented by its 27 members' shared European identities and their common liberal democratic values. Alas, the EU is unmistakably serious in this regard. Think about Turkey's incessant attempt to join and embrace the EU as a full member for more than a decade. Negotiations the between the EU and Turkey drag on and on but that is for good reasons. The EU is constantly unhappy with how President Erdogan's government is governing its citizens. As recent as on 19 October the European Commission (the EU executive arm) refreshed its such dismay, citing Turkey's continued erosion of its democratic institutions, rule of law, fundamental rights and the independence of the judiciary blocking and handicapping its bid for the ticket of the full EU membership. Well, birds of different feathers shall not flock together.

Turkey isn't welcome because it's not yet shrugged off its authoritarian feather. Poland is edging the brink of Polexit because it's changing the colour of its feather from a constitutional democracy to a constitutional autocracy, thereby liable to be questioned by the EU fellow members (Hmmmm... perhaps except Hungary and that's another long story!): Friend or foe?

To learn the Poland story, we have to turn the clock back to 2015 when the ruling Law and Justice Party (in Polish the abbreviation is PiS) came to power (super power, to be exact) after winning the Parliament and presidential elections. Once PiS took the helms of the legislative and executive arms, it chose to proceed to dismantle the only remaining institution of checks and balances: the independent judiciary! And its chosen modus operandi was to make the requisite laws to install its favourite candidates in the Constitutional Court as well as the Supreme Court while purging those uncooperative incumbents. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of PiS, openly and candidly told the people why they were assaulting an independent judiciary, 'To ensure there are no legal blocks on government policies aimed at creating a fairer economy.'

Ooooooops!

The drama accumulated and climaxed in 2018 when PiS made the new law to lower the retirement age of the Supreme Court judges from seventy to sixty-five immediately. Nice! The then Chief Justice, Malgorzata Gersdorf, happened to turn sixty-five that year! She was told by PiS to step down by 3 July 2018. On 4 July Gersdorf, surrounded by her colleagues and hundreds of applauding citizens, returned to the Supreme Court building to work. The pictures of the defiant Gersdorf with her head high up, wearing a broad steely grin, was on the cover of every decent daily paper in London that day. I grabbed and devoured quite a number of them in a pub with a pint that morning.

On the PiS assault on the Polish judiciary by way of its judicial reform laws, the European Commission launched its own judicial action against Poland by referring the matters to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in late 2019 for Poland's serious and fundamental breach of the EU's core values laid down in Article 2 of the Treaty on the European Union,

"(The EU) is founded on the values of respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities"

In July 2021 the ECJ upheld all the complaints made by the European Commission and ruled that Poland's sweeping judicial reforms are incompatible with the EU values whereas Poland has failed to observe its obligations derived from the treaties and laws of the EU as a member state.

So what has the Polish government and its court done in response? The Polish Constitutional Court has ruled that the Polish constitution has the supremacy over the EU laws. The government nodded. Flagging state sovereignty as the Polish legitimacy in doing whatever it's done to its judiciary, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister, said.

"What is needed is a sovereign decision about sovereign decisions by sovereign member states."

Oh sovereignty, what kinds of crimes have been committed in your name!

■by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. This is his cat 寅恪.