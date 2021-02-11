Editorial : Legislation against ''intra-ethnic discrimination''

In 2007, the Legislative Council adopted the Race Discrimination Ordinance. According to the definition of the ordinance, race, in relation to a person, means the race, colour, descent or national or ethnic origin of the person. Anyone who openly vilifies a person of a particular race or engages in discriminatory or harassing behaviour towards that person will have violated the law. But the ordinance also states clearly that discriminatory behaviour based on one's length of residence in Hong Kong, nationality or residential status is not within the scope of the ordinance. This means that the ordinance cannot handle discrimination against mainlanders. The three directions proposed by the EOC include the amendment of the Race Discrimination Ordinance to explicitly outlaw "intra-ethnic discrimination", the introduction of legislation prohibiting discrimination based on residential status, and, invoking foreign practices, the introduction of legislation to prohibit discrimination based on the different places of origin of residents.

To a certain extent, Hong Kong is a society of immigrants. Many people's places of origin are in mainland provinces or cities. However, due to differences in economic development and daily habits, discrimination against mainland people has existed for a long time. There was a time when "Ah Chan" was Hong Kongers' widespread impression of mainlanders. It was common for new immigrants from the mainland to be looked down upon when they first arrived. However, as time went by, they got used to life in Hong Kong, and the discrimination they faced generally decreased gradually. In 2004, the government launched a consultation exercise on racial discrimination legislation, and the Legislative Council held a meeting. Representatives of the Democratic Party and Society for Community Organisation expressed concern about discrimination against new immigrants from mainland China. At that time, the government stated that new immigrants from the mainland were of the same race as the locals, and they were all Chinese. The discrimination they faced was not based on race—it was a form of social discrimination. Some officials even mentioned that some people worried that legislation prohibiting discrimination against new immigrants from the mainland might create barriers and affect their integration into Hong Kong society.

In 2016, the EOC submitted to the government a review opinion on the Race Discrimination Ordinance. It mentioned legislation protecting people coming from the mainland to Hong Kong from discrimination. Now the issue has been brought up again. The reason is not so much the current political environment as the government's long-standing failure to address the problem. The scope of reform proposed by the EOC this time is more comprehensive and broader than that five years ago. The three reform directions are not exactly the same as each other, so it is difficult to conjecture about which the government will choose. Judging from the first looks at the proposals, however, it is believed that the three directions can effectively deal with discrimination against mainlanders.

Before the Race Discrimination Ordinance was passed, some people were worried that if they called others "Ah Cha" or "Gweilo" by mistake, they would end up on the wrong side of the law. The fact is that such things have never happened. Some incidents that obviously involve discrimination may not necessarily involve an "aggrieved party". According to the current law, the EOC has no power to take legal actions. In the future, the government's amendment of the law should include empowering the EOC to conduct investigations and collect evidence so that the EOC will not become a toothless tiger.

明報│社評 ̷̷ 2021.10.26 ̷

立法禁止「族內歧視」 平機會擴權助執法

平機會就保障內地人免受歧視，向政府提出3個建議方向，希望明年可以落實立法。

2007年，立法會通過《種族歧視條例》，根據條例定義，「種族」是指個人的種族、膚色、世系、民族或人種，任何人如公開中傷某種族人士，又或基於某人的種族，對當事人作出歧視或騷擾行為，即屬違法，惟條例同時列明，基於在港居住年期、國籍、居民身分的歧視行為，不在條例涵蓋範圍之列。換言之，有關法例無法處理針對內地人的歧視。現在平機會建議的三大處理方向，包括修訂《種族歧視條例》註明「族內歧視」違法、立法禁止針對居民身分的歧視，以及參考外國例子，就不同居民來源地立法禁歧視。

香港某程度是一個移民社會，很多人的籍貫都是內地省市，惟因經濟發展及日常習慣等差異，歧視內地人情况長期存在。曾幾何時，「阿燦」形象深入人心，新移民初來甫到受人白眼，乃是常有之事，然而隨着時間過去，他們習慣了香港生活，面對的歧視一般都會慢慢減少。2004年，政府就種族歧視立法展開諮詢，立法會開會討論，民主黨和社區組織協會代表皆關注歧視新移民情况，當時政府表示，內地新移民與本地人屬同一種族，都是中國人，他們面對的歧視並非基於種族，而是社會歧視，有官員更提到，有意見擔心立法禁止歧視新移民，反而有可能製造隔閡，影響他們融入香港社會。

2016年，平機會向政府提交歧視條例檢討意見書，當中已提到立法保障內地來港者免受歧視，現在舊事重提，與其說是跟當前政治環境有關，不如說是當局長期沒有正視問題。今次平機會提出的改革範圍，較5年前提出的更全面和廣闊，3個改革方向，並不完全一樣，暫難估計政府如何取捨，初步看，3個方向相信都能有效處理歧視內地人問題。

當年《種族歧視條例》通過前，有人擔心一時口快稱呼別人「阿差」或「鬼佬」會誤墮法網，事實是這種情况從未發生。一些明顯涉及歧視的事件，未必有「受屈人」，按現行法例，平機會無權力採取法律行動，當局未來修例方向，應包括增加平機會調查和蒐證的權力，勿讓平機會淪為無牙老虎。

■Glossary 生字

outlaw : to make sth illegal

invoke : to mention or use a law, rule, etc. as a reason for doing sth

conjecture : to form an opinion about sth even though you do not have much information on it