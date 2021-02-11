Editorial：The imposition of real estate tax — it is for real now

On the mainland, housing prices have doubled over the past ten years. The prices are so high that they are simply unaffordable for ordinary working people. Things have come to a point that people who cannot afford to buy a property have made a chorus of complaints. Those young people from rural areas who have obtained a university degree through excellent results and hard work and who have chosen to stay in cities have found it difficult to afford exorbitant property prices with the meagre salaries they earn. This directly affects the solidification of social classes and has become an insurmountable barrier for the upward mobility of young people.

The problem did not occur overnight, and the previous administration began to deal with it. In 2011, the Shanghai and Chongqing authorities were instructed to levy real estate tax in a pilot scheme, but there has not been much success. The reason is that these local governments have no incentive and motivation to tamper with this big source of revenues. This is because land revenues are recorded as local governments' revenues, and the real estate industry is the backbone of economic development. In the scheme implemented in Shanghai, the tax is levied only if the property area is above 60 square metres per person, and the tax rate is as low as 0.6%. As for Chongqing, the tax is levied only on high-end real estate. There are also all sorts of preferential policies. After they are applied, only a handful of people really need to pay the tax. In addition, real estate records are not shared between different regions. It is simply impossible for a municipal government to know whether a property owner owns another property in another city. A tax cannot be levied on people who invest in multiple properties in different cities.

The fact that the real estate tax reform this time was carried out through legislation means that it will be implemented uniformly across the country and must be implemented in accordance with the law for a long time. This will not be changed simply because of the different policy orientations of local governments. However, since the reform is to be implemented nationwide, it is impossible to specify a uniform levy area or tax rate standard across the nation, because the economic development level varies from one region to another. The provisions of the law will only provide a general principle and a general scope. Different governments in different regions will need to formulate specific levy terms and tax rates in accordance with the actual conditions of the region.

The general principle of the real estate tax is that it must be aimed at common prosperity. In the specific policies, the targets of the tax will also be specified, and the differences between residential and non-residential use and those between real users and investors will also be identified. But it is certain that a person owning multiple properties will definitely be included in the scope of the tax scheme to reflect the general principle that ''properties are not for speculation''. As for the specific tax rate, although it will be tailored to local conditions, it cannot be symbolic, otherwise it will not be possible to achieve the policy goal.

The current national goal is to move towards common prosperity after the elimination of absolute poverty. The inflated property prices have become a roadblock to common prosperity. It is unacceptable that high properties are preventing the protection and improvement of people's lives during development and are even hindering upward social mobility.

明報社評 2021.10.25：內地徵房產稅不再是雷聲大

日前結束的人大常委會作出一項決議，授權國務院在部分地區開展房地產稅改革試點工作。

內地房價在過去10多年翻了好幾番，價格之高，已經令到一般打工階層不能承受，買不起房，甚至住不起房的國民怨聲載道，來自農村的年輕人，通過優異成績與努力取得大學學位留在城市工作，微薄的工資根本難以負擔昂貴的房價。直接影響到社會階層固化，成為年輕人向上流動不能踰越的關卡。

冰凍三尺非一日之寒，上屆政府已經開始處理，2011年責成上海與重慶推行徵收房地產稅試點，但收效甚微。原因是地方政府根本沒有誘因和動力去動這塊「大蛋糕」，因為土地收入歸地方政府收益，房地產業又是經濟發展的支柱。上海市實行的徵收辦法，每人住房面積在60平方米以上才開始徵收，稅率低至0.6%，重慶則只對高端樓盤才徵收，加上各種優惠政策，七除八扣，實際需要繳交的只有極少數。此外，各地方的房產紀錄不能互通，一個城市根本無法知悉業主在別的城市是否擁有房產，對於在不同城市投資多套房產的，無從徵收。

這次徵收房地產稅的改革，要通過立法形式進行，意味着將會是全國統一執行，而且是必須長期依法執行，不會因為各地政府的施政取向而改變。然而，既然要全國統一，就不可能是一刀切的給出一個統一的徵收面積或者稅率標準，因為各地的經濟發展水平千差萬別，法律的條文，只會是一個大原則而且是一個籠統的範圍，各地政府會因應地區的實際情况，制定出具體的徵收條款和稅率。

徵收房地產稅的大原則是以共同富裕為目標，具體政策也將會定出特定的徵收對象，居住用與非居住用有所區分，實際用家與投資者有所區分，但可以肯定，一人擁有多套房子，一定會納入徵收範圍，以體現「房子不是用來炒的」這個大原則。至於具體稅率，雖然是因地制宜，但也不可能是象徵式的，否則不可能達到政策目標。

目前全國的目標，在已經完成消滅絕對貧困之後，提出要向共同富裕邁進，而樓價虛高成為共同富裕的攔路虎，不能做到在發展中保障和改善民生，甚至阻礙向上流動，是不能接受的。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

tamper with：to make changes to sth without permission, especially in order to damage it

specify：to state sth, especially by giving an exact measurement, time, exact instructions, etc

tailor：to make or adapt sth for a particular purpose, a particular person, etc.

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm