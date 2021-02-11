Mona's Musings：Fault Lines—an exhibition about insinuation

The idea is beautifully executed in Enmeshed, an art piece currently shown at independent art space Present Projects. The work, made of hair-thin gold and silver metal wires, resembles a giant web hanging in the middle of the space. If noticed and carefully negotiated, the web leaves viewers at their peace. Otherwise, it will mount itself around the careless prey like cotton candy does. In an attempt to free themselves, the exasperated visitor often adds bulges, fractures and deformities to the piece.

Enmeshed is part of 12 works featured in the group exhibition Fault Lines that looks at the geological displacement and fracturing created from tectonic movements. Using varied materials, the artists investigate the concept of ''fault lines'' both as a physical and symbolic construct. Some trace the insinuating quality of fault lines to question the binary of ''right'' and ''wrong''. Some exert stress on malleable materials to create fractures that record the action of force. Some works invite visitors to interact and even play with them. With time, these artificial cracks mutate on their own accord, away from the artists' control.

Fault Lines is on at Present Projects (2/F, Tak On House, 13 Wong Chuk Street, Sham Shui Po) until 7 November, 2021.

