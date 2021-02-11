Australian in HK：HK man to be executed in China this week?

【明報專訊】As mentioned in my article of October 11, Wu Chi Man, a 50 year old Hong Kong man with a mental disorder problem, is due to be executed in China, possibly at the end of this week, for drug trafficking. This will increase Hong Kong people's fear about living under the shadow of mainland law.
In a report by Ming Pao of October 6, Wu's aged parents claim that at their son's trial and appeal, his lawyer did not mention his mental condition. The parents are now in Shenzhen, due to say goodbye to their son on October 28.
The parents are hoping that last minute publicity will enlighten the Hong Kong government and Beijing's liaison office to stop the execution. Sadly, the story has not so far received much publicity in Hong Kong.
◆Links to published articles are here: https://bit.ly/3nfrtyh
■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm