【明報專訊】Wiggles and Willy went to the local library (本地圖書館), and in the course of their research (探索) Willy went missing. Wiggles searched (尋找) high and he searched low, and eventually he discovered (發現) that Willy was within one of the new books. ''I find that books taste better when one is deep within the pages,'' Willy explained when he came out. Be within is to be inside. ''When we aren't at the library, we are safely within our homes,'' Wiggles said.