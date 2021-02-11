Editorial：The mandatory use of the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app

In November last year, the Hong Kong government launched the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app as a virus tracking tool. To a certain extent, the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' is only a piece of software that helps citizens record their personal whereabouts. It is not a real-name system, nor does it involve mobile phone location tracking. The data recorded on the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app will only be stored on the user's mobile phone and will not be uploaded, so there is no privacy concern. However, some people resisted the use of the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app out of ideological or political reasons. The government had no choice but to make a compromise, allowing citizens to enter and exit various places either by scanning the QR code with the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app or filling in a form as a record.

A series of compromises has affected the effectiveness of the use of the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app to track viruses. It is common for citizens to forget to scan codes when entering and exiting premises even if they have installed the software. Some people even fill in those forms haphazardly in a very uncooperative manner. Yesterday the government explained the new arrangement for the use of the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app, and it mentioned that the use of the paper form has caused data omissions or inaccuracies from time to time, greatly reducing the efficiency and accuracy of contact tracing when a confirmed case occurs. Under the new arrangement, people with disabilities who have difficulty using the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app can request an exemption and choose to fill in the form. However, ordinary citizens will not be allowed to request an exemption on the grounds that they are unwilling to use the app. The authorities hope that the new arrangement can play a leading role and encourage different private companies to implement the use of the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app more extensively and rigorously.

The pandemic situation is changing, so is the public sentiment. Since the launch of the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app, there have been two divergent trends in its usage. On the one hand, more and more people have let go of their guards and installed the app for easier access to venues. At the end of February this year, the number of downloads was only 2.5 million, but the number exceeded 5 million in August. Meanwhile, people are exercising increasingly lax anti-pandemic discipline. Citizens scan the code if they remember but think it is ''no big deal'' if they forget to do so. This is quite commonplace, and many restaurants do not strictly enforce the requirements that customers must scan the code before entering. These two trends offset each other. As a result, the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app, as a virus tracking tool, has yet to realise its functions. This is indisputable. The mainland has doubts about the virus tracking mechanism in Hong Kong. It is natural for the mainland to be extra cautious when looking at the reopening of the border between the two places.

In France, the authorities explicitly guarantee that patients will not be prevented from seeking medical help in a hospital because of the health code. The government should explain more concerning issues like this. The government must strive for the reopening of the border and the return to normal with firm determination. As for the specific implementation of measures, it should be based on actual conditions. In addition to the mandatory use of the ''LeaveHomeSafe'' app for entry into government buildings, it should also be sympathetic to people with special needs and difficulties and avoid putting them into a difficult position.

明報社評 2021.10.22：疫下復常難迴避強制 放下包袱用「安心出行」

政府要求所有僱員及市民，下月起必須使用「安心出行」應用程式進入政府大樓和辦公處所，小童、長者和部分殘疾人士可獲豁免。

去年11月，港府推出「安心出行」，作為病毒追蹤工具，「安心出行」某程度只是幫市民自行記錄個人行蹤的軟件，既非實名制，亦不涉手機定位追蹤功能，港府強調「安心出行」記錄的資料只會儲存在用家手機，不會上傳，不存在私隱問題，然而部分人出於意識形態或政治原因，對使用「安心出行」心懷抗拒，政府唯有採取折衷手法，容許市民出入各類場所，要麼用「安心出行」掃二維碼，要麼寫紙條留紀錄。

一連串的妥協，影響了「安心出行」追蹤病毒的效用，市民縱有安裝軟件，出入處所忘記掃碼乃是常有之事，部分人甚至抱着不合作態度，紙條紀錄亂寫一通。昨天政府解釋「安心出行」使用新安排，便提到「寫紙仔」不時出現資料缺漏或失實情况，一旦出現確診個案，會大大削弱接觸者追蹤工作的效率及精確度。根據新安排，使用「安心出行」有困難的殘疾人士等，可要求豁免及選擇填表，然而一般市民不能以「不願使用」為由要求豁免。當局希望新安排可以起到牽頭作用，鼓勵不同私人企業更廣泛更嚴謹落實使用「安心出行」。

疫情在變，民情亦在變。「安心出行」推出至今，使用情况出現了兩種背馳趨勢，一方面是愈來愈多人放下戒心，為求出入方便安裝軟件，下載量今年2月底只有250萬，到8月已突破500萬；另一方面則是抗疫紀律愈來愈鬆懈，市民「記得就掃，不記得算數」，情况甚為普遍，很多商戶也沒有嚴格要求顧客「先掃碼後入場」。兩股趨勢互相抵消，「安心出行」作為病毒追蹤工具，至今仍未能好好發揮作用，乃是不爭現實，內地對香港病毒追蹤機制有疑慮，看待兩地通關問題，自然格外慎重。

在法國，當局便明確保證，病患者進入醫院求醫，不會因為健康碼受阻，港府對於這類問題，適宜多作說明。政府推動通關與復常，要有堅定意志，至於具體操作執行，則應該視乎實際情况，強制使用「安心出行」進入政府大樓之餘，亦應體恤有特殊需要和困難的人，避免為難他們。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

exempt /ɪɡˈzempt/

to give or get sb's official permission not to do sth or not to pay sth they would normally have to do or pay

haphazardly /hæpˈhæzədli/

in a way that has no particular order or plan; in a way that is not organised well

explicitly /ɪkˈsplɪsɪtli/

clearly or directly, so that the meaning is easy to understand

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm