名人教英文：Chapter and verse 資料的翔實出處

公務員：你不能在這裏擺檔，這裏不得做買賣。

Street trader: What d'you mean? This is where I always set up.

街上小販：你說什麼？我向來都在這裏擺檔。

Official:That's as may be. But it's not allowed.

公務員：也許如此，但那是禁止的。

Street trader: You're new around here aren't you. Well, town regulations allow trading here. Otherwise I wouldn't be setting up.

街上小販：你是新來的吧。根據本市法例，這裏是容許街上買賣的，否則我也不會在這裏擺檔。

Official: Regulations eh? Well unless you can give me chapter and verse, you must move on. Nothing about it in my book.

公務員：嘿，法例？是第幾章第幾節？你說不出，就必須離去，我的職務執行手冊上沒有這法例。

Street trader: Look, I don't carry the town regulations around in my head. Everybody knows it's allowed to trade here.

街上小販：哎，本市法例條文，我怎能一一記在心中。人人都知道這裏是可以做買賣的。

Official: Do they now? Well I'm not everybody. If you don't move on, I'll call the police and have you charged for illegal obstruction.

公務員：是嗎？但我不是人人。你不離去，我就叫警察來，控告你非法阻街。

Street trader: You're just a petty dictator. I'll get my elected representative to sort you out. This is outrageous. I'm just trying to earn an honest living.

街上小販：你只是個小霸王。我會叫我們選出的代表收拾你。真可惡！我不過是要誠誠實實的謀生。

《聖經》新舊約共分六十六小書，各小書分為若干章（chapter），各章分為若干節（verse），所載可按章節搜尋。因此，chapter and verse 可引伸解作「翔實引述資料」或「清楚說明出處」，其後可用 for 字帶出引述的是什麼資料，例如：（1）You must quote chapter and verse to support your statement（你必須翔實引述資料，作你的論據）。（2）He never gives chapter and verse for his theory that the tradition originated in Japan（他認為這傳統出自日本，但沒有徵引任何憑證）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。