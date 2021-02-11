Write on... A HOME FROM THE SEA(Continued)

From time to time Steinbeck was there to lend a hand with a hammer, and later in the day with a jug of red wine nearby he would sit at the kitchen table to read aloud the pages he'd written that day or the day before. The house that John and Carol Steinbeck lived in was an older and much more conventional one down the hill in Pacific Grove, and it was there every morning that John, clutching a ledger book and a handful of sharpened pencils, would be led to a shed in the back garden and locked in. It had a window so he could make good an escape if necessary but, feeling that he lacked the discipline required to write, he'd made an arrangement with Carol to lock him up in the morning and let him out in the middle of the afternoon. Under those conditions, it was there that he would write The Red Pony, Tortilla Flat, In Dubious Battle, Of Mice And Men, The Long Valley and The Grapes of Wrath.

One day soon after Bruce's cabin on the roof was finished, John and Bruce stood in the yard looking up at Bruce's creation. "It looks impressive to me, what do you think?" Bruce asked.

John's eyes travelled from side to side and then up to the roof where a colourful flag of some sort flapped on a pole in a breeze coming off the bay. "I can tell you this much," he finally answered. "This house is an achievement over modern architecture."

"Then maybe it's done," Bruce said thoughtfully. "So, I guess it's 'home is the sailor, home from the sea,'" he chuckled, lifting his cup of wine in a salute, not just to his house but to Robert Louis Stevenson who had at one time spent several months living just down the hill in Monterey working on the first draft of Treasure Island.

"No, it's the other way around," John said, turning to look at the sea over the rooftops. "Considering the source of your materials, in your case you should be saying 'home is the sailor, his home is from the sea."

■by John Bell Smithback

© John Bell Smithback