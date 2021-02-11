Editorial : Citizens in the dark over invasive GBS

GBS is a type of bacteria which can live in the intestines and the urinary and reproductive tracts of humans. Those who have the bacteria normally do not have symptoms. However, sometimes this type of bacteria can infect and invade different parts of the body including blood, the lungs, bones and joints, causing serious diseases such as meningitis and blood poisoning. Diseases caused by the invasive GBS have mortality rates from 6.5% to 11%. Once infected, people with weaker immune systems, including the elderly and patients with chronic diseases, are more likely to become severely ill. The route of infection for most of the invasive GBS diseases is unknown, but wounds and the consumption of not thoroughly cooked freshwater fish are known routes. From early last month to the 10th of this month, Hong Kong recorded 79 cases of invasive GBS infection. The patients were between 1 month old and 96 years old. Epidemiological analysis has shown that around 40% of the cases belonged to serotype III sequence type 283 (ST283). According to information from Singapore, ST283 is the only known invasive GBS that can be contracted through eating.

On the 4th and 18th of this month, the government issued press releases about invasive GBS cases. In both press releases, it was mentioned that the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) had received the latest case numbers from the HA. This shows that public hospitals and the HA have done a proper job of monitoring infectious diseases, and there have not been major problems in the notification mechanism. The real problem lies in the government's ability to communicate risks. The government's first press release was titled "CHP appeals for heightened vigilance against invasive Group B Streptococcus". It mentioned that there had been more cases than normal recently, and the CHP was conducting an epidemiological investigation to understand the source of the cases. The second press release this week explained the progress of the investigation. It mentioned that some patients had been exposed to freshwater fish, including grass carp, before the onset of illness. Some patients reported that they had wounds on their hands when handling uncooked freshwater fish. The press release also mentioned for the first time that the patients mainly suffered from diseases such as blood poisoning and meningitis. However, neither of the two government press releases mentioned any deaths of patients. It was only after the media took the initiative to inquire the HA that it was revealed that the patients in 7 of the 79 cases had died. There were two deaths involving ST283.

The Policy Address emphasises the need to improve the effectiveness of governance. In addition to promoting the reorganisation of the government and the reform of the civil service selection mechanism, improving the ability of government information dissemination and external interpretation is also one of the key points. As has been mentioned by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, many have said that the government's press releases place more emphasis on technicality than communication, failing to attract social attention. The release of invasive GBS information this time is a typical example. It is worthy of careful review by the authorities so that various departments can learn from it.

明報社評2021.10.21：乙鏈菌警鐘未敲響 公衆不知風險真象

本港感染「侵入性乙型鏈球菌」個案近期急增，遠高於平均水平，政府本月初收到醫管局通報，展開跟進調查，然而直至前日，公眾始知原來有多名患者死亡。

乙型鏈球菌本身是一種可寄存於人類腸道、泌尿及生殖系統的細菌，被寄存的人一般沒有病徵，但這種細菌有時會感染、侵入身體不同部位，包括血液、肺、骨及關節等，可以引發腦膜炎、敗血症等嚴重疾病。「侵入性乙型鏈球菌」（下稱「乙鏈菌」）引發的疾病，死亡率介乎6.5%至11%，免疫系統較弱者，包括長者、慢性病患者等一旦感染，較易變成重症。大部分「乙鏈菌」疾病的感染途徑不明，傷口接觸或食用未煮熟淡水魚是其中一個已知途徑。上月初至本月10日，香港錄得79宗「乙鏈菌」感染個案，患者年齡介乎1個月大至96歲，流行病學調查顯示，約四成證實屬於血清三型基因序列型283（下稱ST283）。根據新加坡資料，ST283正是已知唯一一種可透過進食感染的「乙鏈菌」。

本月4日及18日，政府兩度發新聞公報，談及「乙鏈菌」感染，兩次皆提到衛生防護中心接獲醫管局通報的最新病例數字，反映公立醫院及醫管局的傳染病監測工作到位，通報亦無太大問題，真正問題在於政府的風險溝通能力。政府首份新聞稿，以「呼籲市民提高警覺預防侵入性乙型鏈球菌」為題，提到近期感染病例多於正常，衛生防護中心正作流行病學調查，了解感染源頭。本周第二份新聞稿則交代了調查進展，提到部分病人病發前曾接觸淡水魚，包括鯇魚，有病人報稱處理未經烹調的淡水魚時，手部帶有傷口，同時亦首次提及病人主要出現敗血症、腦膜炎等病症。可是兩份政府新聞稿，皆無提及有患者死亡，傳媒主動向醫管局查詢，始揭露79宗病例中有7人死亡。涉及ST283的死亡個案，已知有兩宗。

《施政報告》強調要提升施政成效，除了推動政府架構重組及公務員選拔機制改革，提升政府信息發放和對外解說能力，也是重點之一，行政長官林鄭月娥提到，不少人反映政府新聞公報的內容偏重技術性，缺乏傳達性，未能吸引社會注意。今次「乙鏈菌」信息發布正是一個典型例子，值得當局認真檢討，讓各部門汲取教訓。

■Glossary 生字

contract : to get an illness

onset : the beginning of sth, especially sth unpleasant

worthy : having the qualities that deserve sb/sth