Editorial : MTR's rail monopoly should end

The Northern Metropolis and the Lantau Tomorrow plan are the focus of Hong Kong's long term development strategy. According to the Northern Metropolis Development Strategy, five new rail projects, including three cross-border ones, will be built in the Northern New Territories. In addition, the Lantau Tomorrow plan also involves creating a rail corridor. In the coming 20 years or so, the city will certainly be on multiple fronts of rail project development. The public has a lot of doubts and reservations about whether it is reliable and desirable to entrust all the projects to the MTR.

According to the operating agreement between the government and the MTR Corp, if a rail project is an extension of the existing rail networks, the government will first invite the company to submit a development proposal for the project concerned. If the new rail line is an independent one and is not directly connected to the existing lines, the government can introduce competition by putting the construction project out to public tender. Regarding the issue of cost and expenditure, the government said that the five new rail projects in the Northern Metropolis may not all need direct funding with taxpayers' money for their construction. The "rail plus property" model may be considered a way to finance the rail projects.

Hong Kong citizens still have fresh memories of the serious cost overruns and delays of the High-speed Rail and the string of scandals related to the Sha Tin to Central Link project. The construction of Hong Kong's future rails should no longer be monopolised by the MTR Corp. The government's plan now to put some of the new rail projects out to public tender is a step in the right direction. However, it must be pointed out that given the huge size of the MTR Corp and the existing rail networks, the company will still have a significant advantage over other operators even if the projects are put out to tender. If the authorities are determined to encourage competition, they must do it even more thoroughly.

If the projects are constructed with the financing model of "rail plus property", the MTR will assume the sole responsibility for the projects' profit and loss. That way, the government will not have to pay for the projects with taxpayers' money and will not be directly involved in the related operating and financing issues in the future. Given the great number of rail projects in the Northern Metropolis, the MTR will of course be happy about the lucrative profits generated from developing above-station properties. However, the government's continuation of such practice may reinforce the MTR's "departure" from its core business and make it even more like a property giant.

明報社評2021.10.20：「一鐵獨大」不健康 引入競爭莫淪點綴

北部都會區擬建多條新鐵路，外界關注會否由港鐵包攬，政府表示部分項目可公開招標，引入競爭理論上有助控制成本，可是除非當局決心處理「一鐵獨大」問題，否則港鐵的優勢仍會相當明顯。政府政策長期向港鐵傾斜，然而由大型鐵路工程到日常營運，港鐵過去10多年的表現，未符公眾期望。未來香港鐵路新項目眾多，外界既懷疑港鐵是否能應付這麼多工程，擔心超支延誤等亂象重演，同時亦關注當局續以「鐵路加物業」模式推動工程，到頭來會否令港鐵更加「不務正業」，愈來愈似地產發展商。「一鐵獨大」問題必須正視，政府若有心引入競爭，就應該做得徹底一些，不能只搞門面工夫點綴。

香港長遠發展規劃，重點落在北部都會區及明日大嶼計劃。根據《北部都會區發展策略》，新界北將興建5個新鐵路項目，當中包括3個跨境項目。另外，明日大嶼計劃亦有鐵路走廊。未來20多年，本港鐵路工程勢必多條「戰線」並進，將所有工程重任交予港鐵，是否可靠可取，公眾有很多懷疑和保留。

根據政府與港鐵的營運協議，若鐵路項目為現有網絡的延伸，政府會先邀請港鐵就有關項目提交發展建議書；倘若新鐵路是獨立鐵路，與現有鐵路沒有直接連繫，政府可以公開招標方式，引入競爭興建。開支成本方面，政府表示北部都會區5個新鐵路項目，未必全部均需要公帑直接出資興建，可考慮以「鐵路加物業」模式，為鐵路項目融資。

高鐵工程超支延誤嚴重，沙中線工程醜聞連連，市民記憶猶新。未來香港鐵路建設，不應該再由港鐵壟斷。現在政府有意就部分新鐵路工程公開招標，方向正確，然而必須指出，以港鐵的規模及既有龐大鐵路網絡，即使公開招標，依然不乏優勢，當局如果有心鼓勵競爭，就應該做得更徹底。

若用「鐵路加物業」融資模式興建，港鐵要為整個項目自負盈虧，政府毋須真金白銀出錢，日後亦不用直接被扯入營運和財政問題。北部都會區鐵路項目眾多，發展車站上蓋物業，港鐵「豬籠入水」當然高興，然而政府延續這種做法，有可能加劇港鐵業務「異化」情況，令港鐵更似地產巨頭。

■Glossary

生字

slanted : tending to be in favour of one person or thing in a way that may be unfair to others

scandal : behaviour or an event that people think is morally or legally wrong and causes public feelings of shock or anger

lucrative : producing a large amount of money; making a large profit