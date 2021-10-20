Word Puzzle

5. Computer apps cannot do much without this

6. A very hot place: useful for roasting meat or baking cakes

7. A: _____ is that over there, B? B: Her name is Maggie, I think.

8. Groups of six or more tennis games

10. Children jumping over each others' backs in turn: playing leap-_____

12. A list showing what can be done in a computer program

15. A story of amazing deeds and great achievements

17. Requiring our sympathy: a _____ case

18. A word sometimes used to mean 'island', especially in place names

19. "Keep talking; I am listening to what you are saying: _____ _____." (2,2)

Clues Down

1. A walking stick, especially if it bends slightly, like. Charlie Chaplin's

2. A well-known movie about some very dangerous fish

3. A horse's foot—or a camel's

4. To make another attempt at something: to _____ it

9. For one person the number of digits on the hands, or toes on the feet

11. To tear cloth or paper rather violently: to _____ it up

13. In some other way: "How _____ can we help you?"

14. Expressing the past: she _____ to dance well when she was younger

15. Where one dimension meets another: like the top of a table and its side

16. Looking gentle but really very tough: an _____ fist in a velvet glove

■by David Foulds