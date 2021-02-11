Study Abroad : Can I work while I study abroad?

Admittedly, the job isn't difficult, and doesn't have much to do with what I want to do in the future. I just process mail when it gets delivered, and help residents with various things (e.g., getting locked out of their rooms). However, I only work three hours a week, so it doesn't interfere with my schoolwork, and I make USD$41.25 (HKD$321) a week, which covers the bulk of my expenses most of the time. What's more, when there is nothing to be done, I get to do my own work, which means that effectively I am getting paid to do my homework.

Another easy part-time job that I have is dog-sitting for a professor. The dog has separation anxiety, so he needs someone to be with him where possible. I just do my work next to the dog, and again, I get paid USD$13 (HKD$101) an hour to do this.

Some of my other friends have research jobs, which involve working in the lab or data analysis. They are especially beneficial if you plan to apply to graduate school. However, a lot of research positions are in lab-heavy fields such as life sciences. Fields like Computer Science and Economics tend to have fewer positions for first- and second-year undergraduates. I am very satisfied with my current jobs, but I would definitely like to try out some research jobs when I have the necessary skills.

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a Sophomore at Cornell University majoring in Economics and Computer Science. Before university, she went to a boarding school in the UK for six years. She is passionate about sustainability, current affairs, data science and languages. If she is not working, you will probably find her discovering new places with her friends or making espresso.