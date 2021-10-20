It was Yagoda's book that I wished to give to the parent who recently asked me, "why don't you teach my child grammar?"

The truth is one can be a grammar expert but lack the ability to write with style, and it's the latter know—how that will open doors later in life: even non-writers have to entertain, move and inspire when they write cover letters, proposals and reports in their quest to get ahead in their professions.

So, I only teach grammar when a student is having trouble with a particular grammatical rule. And I spend more time teaching them how to say things than what to say.

All this talk about "style" stops being abstract when you read the string of examples below each featuring two contrasting descriptions of the same matter.

̷̷ A: Meat lovers in Hong Kong should flock to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, in my view the best place in the city to have a steak. Granted, their prices are eye-watering, but you do get your money's worth, for they only serve prime meat imported from the US (supply of this kind of meat is limited because only 5% of all steaks are categorized as "prime.") So, unlike many over-hyped high-end restaurants, Ruth's Chris is expensive for a valid reason. I should also add that their steaks are served on a 500-degree hot plate with melted butter; this allows them to persuade their patrons "your last bite is just as good as your first."

B: My idea of the perfect indulgence is to make a pilgrimage to Ruths' Chris Steakhouse. To be sure, their prices are quite staggering—dinner costs $1000 per person exclusive of wine—but then they manage to consistently live up to their mission of "Your last bite is just as good as your first." There's nothing like feasting on a hefty portion of mouth-watering US-imported prime meat (meaning only the choicest 5% beef is on offer) that's sizzling on a 500-degree plate in an aromatic pool of melted butter.̷

̷̷A: Their lump crab (used in their crab cakes) is caught in western Europe and freshly flown to Hong Kong.The texture of the crab meat is delicate and its taste is sweet and flavourful.

B: If you wonder why each tender morsel of crab cakes bursts with sweet juices, this is the reason: sourced in the pristine waters of western Europe, the crabs are loaded on the next flight to Hong Kong right after they're caught.̷

̷̷A: Their sourdough is served with the kind of butter that's not anything like the hard, solid blocks of fat you get at grocery stores. Instead, it's very fluffy in consistency, because it's made from a secret recipe. Kitchen staff need to whip it for a long time.

B: Even the butter served with the oven-fresh sourdough is the recipient of the kitchen staff's meticulous attention. Its airy texture is the result of a great deal of whipping—just exactly how much, no one knows, for the spread is made in strict accordance to a secret recipe.̷

̷̷ A: The shrimps they offer are very fresh, perfectly boiled, and served with their signature New Orlean's sauce. Such a pairing of shrimp and sauce is a match made in heaven.

B: Shrimps are another must-have appetizer: so succulent that there are moments when you wonder whether they're fully-cooked, they are made all the more sensational when devoured with the generous dollop of piquant New Orlean's sauce served on the side.̷

■文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong. My personal website is

https://michellengwritings.com/