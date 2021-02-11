Editorial : Reopening of the border with mainland China

The Hong Kong Marathon will be held on Sunday (24 October). It will be the first major sports event in Hong Kong since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. If everything goes well, more major sports events are believed to follow. Although the scale of this year's Hong Kong Marathon will be far smaller than before the pandemic, the resumption of the event itself is an important step in society's return to normal. Many citizens hope that the next step in Hong Kong's full return to normal will be the reopening of the border with the mainland. The Hong Kong and mainland authorities held an expert connection meeting on the pandemic last month. The Hong Kong government stated that it would strive to bring the practices of the two places even closer in terms of pandemic prevention. Regarding the "Voluntary cross-border health code", the Hong Kong government has proposed three plans for the consideration of mainland departments and experts, including requiring those intending to travel northward to the mainland to take the initiative to declare their whereabouts and whether they have been to high-risk premises. The government is also considering transferring the data of the "Leave Home Safe" app to the "Voluntary cross-border health code" system. At present, the SAR government is still waiting for the notice of the second connection meeting.

It is unknown when the reopening of the border between Hong Kong and the mainland will come to fruition. This week, the mainland refused to allow Tam Yiu-chung to attend a meeting of the Standing Committee of the NPC on the grounds of the pandemic situation in Hong Kong. This has aroused many speculations. Someone pointed out that before the "Two Sessions" in March this year, Hong Kong still had a cluster of COVID-19 cases, but the Hong Kong delegation to the NPC could still travel to Beijing. This time around, Tam Yiu-chung has been banned from travelling to Beijing for the meeting simply because of a case of unknown origin in Hong Kong. The central government may want to send a political signal expressing dissatisfaction with the Hong Kong government's anti-pandemic measures. Some people believe that if the central government is dissatisfied with the Hong Kong government's anti-pandemic measures, there are other channels to express it in private. Judging from the agenda of the Standing Committee this time, it has nothing to do with Hong Kong. It is believed that the central government made this decision mainly from the perspective of pandemic risk management.

The mainland has strict measures in place against imported cases from abroad. The capital is under particularly strict control. Since the global pandemic began, foreign officials visiting China have basically been unable to set foot in Beijing. They have only been able to meet with Chinese officials in Tianjin or other places. In the first half of this month, there was a case of COVID-19 with unknown origin in Hong Kong. Even though there has not been a sign of an outbreak in the community, it is understandable that the central government does not want to take any risks. Before 1 October, there were one or two cases of unknown origin in Macao. Even though strict testing measures were taken immediately to remedy the situation, the border with the mainland was not opened in time during the National Day holiday.

It is necessary for the authorities to plug the related loopholes effectively. For high-risk groups, there should be more frequent testing in order to win the trust of the mainland. If mainland experts keep worrying about the Hong Kong system, the government can consider implementing the reopening of the border between the two places in a phased manner, with strict quotas at the initial stage, to ensure that risks are controllable and manageable.

明報社評2021.10.19：結合民情與內地要求 港式「通關碼」先行先試

全國人大常委譚耀宗接獲國家防疫部門通知，由於香港出現源頭不明新冠病例，本周北京舉行的人大常委會會議，內地當局不批准他出席，事件再度引發通關問題的議論。

香港馬拉松將於周日舉行，這是去年疫情爆發以來，本港首度再辦大型體育盛事，倘若一切順利，更多大型康體活動相信陸續有來。今屆香港馬拉松規模雖然遠不及疫前，惟賽事能夠復辦，本身已是社會復常的重要一步。不少市民期望，香港全面復常之路的下一步，是恢復與內地通關。香港與內地上月就疫情開專家對接會議，港府表示會致力在防疫方面，進一步拉近兩地做法，就「通關碼」一事，港府已提出3個方案供內地部門及專家考慮，包括要求有意北上者主動申報行蹤、有否進出高危處所，以及將安心出行資料轉移到「通關碼」系統等，目前特區政府仍在等候第二次對接會議的通知。

香港內地通關未知何時水到渠成，最近內地以本港疫情為由，不批准譚耀宗本周赴京出席人大常委會會議，惹來不少揣測。有人指出今年3月「兩會」前，香港仍有群組疫情，可是港區人大代表團仍可上京，今次只因本港出現一宗源頭不明病例，便不批准譚耀宗上京開會，中央可能是想藉此傳達政治信息，對港府防疫措施表示不滿。有人則認為，中央對港府防疫若有不滿，另有渠道私下表達，觀乎今次常委會議程，跟香港不太有關，相信中央主要是從疫情風險管理角度，作此決定。

內地「外防輸入」從嚴從緊，京城重地把關尤嚴，自從疫情全球大流行以來，外國高官訪華，基本上無法踏足北京，只能在天津等地與中方高官會晤。本月上旬，本港出現一宗不明源頭新冠病例，縱然社區未見爆發迹象，可是中央不想冒任何風險，亦非不可理解。澳門「十一」前出現一兩宗不明源頭病例，雖然即時採取嚴厲檢測措施補救，一樣無法及時在國慶假期恢復通關。

當局有必要切實堵塞相關漏洞，對於高風險組別人士的檢測亦應加密次數，務求取信於內地。倘若內地專家對香港的一套始終有擔心，可以考慮以分階段方式推進兩地通關，初期嚴限配額，確保風險可控可管。

■Glossary 生字

emergence : when something begins to be known or noticed

trigger : to make sth happen suddenly

loophole : a mistake in the way a law, contract, etc. has been written which enables people to legally avoid doing sth that the law, contract, etc. had intended them to do