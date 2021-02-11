Editorial : Integration between Hong Kong and Shenzhen

The most bizarre thing in the world is what lies between Shenzhen, ranked third in the country in terms of GDP and Hong Kong, ranked sixth. The north side of Sham Chun River is packed with tall buildings, while the south is farmland, fishponds and nature reserves. The two places are separated by flat expanses of wilderness in the Northern New Territories. On September 6, the central government announced the Plan for Comprehensive Deepening Reform and Opening Up of the Qianhai Shenzhen—Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone (Qianhai Plan). On October 6, the Chief Executive proposed the Northern Metropolis plan in her policy address. They gave an impression that two closely knitted proposals came into existence like the Big Bang, but the Shenzhen and Hong Kong governments were making their separate statements. There is also a wide expanse of wilderness between them.

What can be seen now is that Shenzhen and Hong Kong have difficulties in their respective systems. To open up to Hong Kong, Shenzhen needs approval by the central government in many aspects. The various departments of the Hong Kong SAR government act separately. The building of landfills and funeral areas on the south of Sham Chun River all runs counter to the integration between the two cities. Chief Executive Carrie Lam revealed that at present the two governments have established 19 dedicated taskforces to engage in discussion and coordination in various aspects, and a mechanism has been established. But it remains to be seen whether they will be nothing more than the to-and-fro exchange of ideas between each other because of inefficiency.

Many problems originate from the fact that Hong Kong's administrative efficiency clearly lags behind that of Shenzhen. The development of Lok Ma Chau Loop is a typical example. The Loop, which was formed by sedimentation in the middle part of Sham Chun River, is located closer to Hong Kong after remediation in 1997. The central government officially announced the transfer of right of management to Hong Kong. Different sectors have had all kinds of plans for Hong Kong's development of the Loop, including manufacturing, education and high technology. But the area is still deserted. In contrast, the Shenzhen side has acted ferociously and has built various industrial parks for biomedicine, integrated circuits and innovative technology. Among them, the responsibility to manage the Shenzhen branch of Hong Kong Science Park has been assigned to the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), providing a place for Hong Kong start-ups intending to develop businesses in the Greater Bay Area to set up offices. The renovation project of Huanggang Port started in 2019 and will be completed in 2023. By then, co-location arrangements will be in place on the Shenzhen side, and a large area of land will be freed up on the Hong Kong side for development. It can be seen in every aspect that Shenzhen is making rapid efforts to build, while Hong Kong "sits back and reaps the benefits."

It is refreshing to see Shenzhen's development spirit of opening up roads through mountains and building bridges over rivers over the past few decades. The HKSAR government should rush to play catch-up. Otherwise, not only will the integration between Hong Kong and Shenzhen fail to take place smoothly, but the integration drive will also be dismantled.

明報社評2021.10.18：迎頭趕上可兩強聯手缺乏協作港深難對接

特首林鄭月娥任內最後一份《施政報告》，最有新意的是提出發展「北部都會區」，這個建議除了為香港未來發展整合出一個新區，以提供更多住屋和就業機會外，同樣重要的是在地理上和發展規劃上跟接連的深圳創造更大的合作空間。

全世界最離奇的一道風景是，全國GDP城市排名第三的深圳與第六的香港，深圳河北面高樓林立，南面則是農田魚塘和自然保護區，兩地相隔的是新界北部的一大片「荒漠」。9月6日中央公布《前海深港現代服務業合作區方案》，10月6日特首在施政報告提出北部都會區，給人印象是兩個緊密聯繫的方案橫空出世，深港政府在「各自表述」，中間同樣相隔一大片荒漠。

目前看到的情况是，深圳和香港在各自系統中都有難處，深圳方要對香港開放，很多方面需要得到中央政府批准，香港特區政府各個部門各自行事，比如在深圳河南面建垃圾堆填區及殯葬區，這些都是跟兩地對接南轅北轍的。特首林鄭月娥透露，現時兩地政府已經成立19個「專班」，在各個方面商議協調，機制已經建立，但是否會因為效率不高而流於不斷往返各自提建議，則有待觀察。

很多問題在於香港的行政效率已經明顯落後於深圳。河套地區的發展是典型例子，深圳河中間沉積而成的河套，1997年經過整治河套位置靠近香港一方，中央政府正式宣布將管理權劃歸香港，香港對河套地區如何發展，不同界別提出過各種方案，發展製造業、教育、高科技等等，但至今還是一片荒蕪，反而是深圳一方雷厲風行，現在已經建成生物醫藥、集成電路和創新科技各種園區，其中香港科學院深圳分園留給香港科技園公司負責管理，讓有意在粵港澳大灣區開展業務的香港初創企業落戶。皇崗口岸改造工程，2019年動工，2023年完成，屆時將在深圳一方實施一地兩檢，香港一方則騰出一大片土地可以用作發展。處處顯示，深圳在快速的努力興建，香港則在「坐享其成」。

深圳市過去幾十年逢山開路遇水建橋的發展精神，令人耳目一新，香港特區政府應該急起直追，否則不但港深兩地不能順利整合，結果還可能會是拆整合的台。

■Glossary 生字

expanse : a wide and open area of sth, especially land or water

wilderness : a large area of land that has never been developed or used for growing crops because it is difficult to live there

counter to sth : in the opposite direction to sth; in opposition to sth