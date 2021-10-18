Mona's Musings：A rare interlude

I scrolled through my phone's camera roll. Last year, there were plenty of these gatherings. Lately, there was almost none. In the meantime, crawling babies became little explorers on their feet. Restless puppies are now more composed. The plants on my balcony have gone through a few cycles.

When COVID first hit, people thought there would be a new normal—a slower normal, a more intimate normal, a normal that would entertain flexible working hours and daydreams. But the new normal was like paid retreats —felt excellent but never meant to last. As business and possibilities returned, we were the first to embrace the bustle. Admit it or not, we are hungry for action. Even if not, corporates have seamlessly integrated working from home into their new routine. Rather than enjoying home-cooked meals between zoom meetings, the reality is closer to downing a takeaway lunchbox while completing a few simultaneous online assignments.

Is one state necessarily better than the other? I wonder. Everything has a time, like the storm and its aftermath tranquillity. Unless I am serious about a second career as my neighbour's babysitter, we all have to get on with the waves that are once again stirring. But looking back, I will always be glad that the ''new'' normal, now old, managed a brief interlude, serving as a reference for any tumultuous time to come.

