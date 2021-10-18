Half the World Away：It, this, that

''It'', ''this'', and ''that'' can all be used to talk about people. When used this way, they are words of person deixis. ''It'' can be used to talk about a baby whose gender is not yet known: ''She is expecting a baby and she hopes that it is a girl.'' ''It'' can also be used to identify a person in other situations: ''Sorry it's me again. Can I have a few words with you?'' ''It is Susan in the playground.''

''This'', when used to talk about people, is used to introduce a person to someone: ''This is Mr. Wong.'' It is important that ''this'' is used in such situations because it is much politer than using ''he''. Another occasion on which ''this'' is often used is phone conversations: ''Good morning. This is Simon from the sales department. Could you put me through to Mr. Watson in accounting?'' As for ''that'', it is used when you do not know to whom you are talking on the phone: ''Hello, is that Mr. Stevenson?''

As we all know, ''it'', ''this'' and ''that'' can also be used to referred to things (spatial deixis) and times (temporal deixis). As a rule of thumb, ''this'' is used to refer to a person or thing that is near us, while ''that'' is for one not near us. This applies both spatially and temporally: ''I prefer this bed to that one in that corner.'' ''My grandmother used to live in a cottage. That was a long time ago.'' Interestingly, ''that'' can also be used to convey a feeling of disgust. Suppose that you are in a restaurant and in front of you is a bowl of pasta, but you find it yucky and mucky. You will say ''I am not eating that,'' even though it is near you.

There is a special usage concerning ''it'' — as a ''dummy subject''. For an example, look back at the first sentence of this article. The actual sentence is ''Getting confused by the usages of 'it', 'this' and 'that' is easy,'' but an ''anticipatory it'' is used instead. Remember not to replace this ''anticipatory it'' with ''this'' or ''that''.

■ Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is a Hong Konger living outside Hong Kong. A translator by profession, he is passionate about languages more than anything else, and can be reached at terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com