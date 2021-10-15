名人教英文：Will do/Won't do 行／不行

父親： 你把柵欄漆好了沒有？

Son: Yes Dad. Come out and see.

兒子： 漆好了，爸爸，出來看看吧。

Father: OK.... Now let me have a look.

父親： 好……待我看看。

Son: Will that do?

兒子： 這樣行了嗎？

Father: Oh no, it won't do. The paint's really thin in places and you've missed the fence post at the end. It needs another coat for full protection, so keep painting.

父親： 不行，不行。油漆有些地方塗得太薄，柵欄末端那根木樁也漏了塗漆。柵欄要再漆一層，才可保存得好。繼續塗漆吧。

Son: Do I have to?

兒子： 有必要嗎？

Father: You most certainly do. If we have another really cold, wet winter like the last, one coat won't be enough to protect it.

父親： 絕對有。假如今年冬天和去年一樣，又冷又濕，一層油漆不足以保護。

Son: So what do I get when I've finished?

兒子： 那我把柵欄漆好之後，有什麼報酬？

Father: Let me think about that. It depends how well you do it.

父親： 我想想吧，得看你漆得好不好。◆

英文 do 字有多個意思，其一是「足夠」或「合適」，作不及物（intransitive）或及物（transitive）動詞都可以，換言之，可以帶受詞（object），也可不帶受詞，其後或用 for 帶出「足夠」或「合適」做什麼，例如：（1）Will this suit do for the dinner party?（穿這套衣服出席宴會，行嗎？）（2）One pound of pork won't do all the family（一磅豬肉不夠全家吃）。

̷̷ 作者︰古德明 ̷

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。