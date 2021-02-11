Common Nonsense：Kiss Craig's Bond Good Bye, Tenderly

Bond is always theatrical and literary, staying unfailingly spectacular in movies as well as books dressed in a gentlemanly dust jacket. On the jacket flap of the first edition of Live and Let Die published in 1954, Fleming quoted Winston Churchill's Thoughts and Adventures,

'In the higher ranges of Secret Service work the actual facts in many cases were in every respect equal to the most fantastic inventions of romance and melodrama. Tangle within tangle, plot and counter-plot, ruse and treachery, cross and double-cross, true agent, false agent, double agent, gold and steel, the bomb, the dagger and the firing party, were interwoven in many a texture so intricate as to be incredible and yet true.'

Churchill's unquestionably daring prose and rhetorical charm in his tributes to Her Majesty's Secret Service must have reinforced if not having set the threshold for Fleming to heed, both in words and visions. Fleming's father, Valentine Fleming, was a close friend of Churchill's and it's Churchill who even wrote Valentine's obituary when he died in the trenches in the Great War. Having quoted Churchill's words, Fleming wrote to Churchill personally on 1st April 1954 and the letter begins with his hearty gratitude coated in an unashamed confession,

'Since I have had the presumption to steal from ''Thoughts and Adventures''...I am now also presuming to send you a copy.'

I love secretly the journey from 'presumption' to 'presuming'.

Pardon me that I couldn't afford the luxury of a copy of the first edition of Live and Let Die and may have eternally missed Fleming's flamboyant quote of Churchill above. But I do enjoy the fortune of reading Fleming's letters on his Bond novels collected, edited and annotated by Fergus Fleming, Ian's nephew. The collection is titled The Man with the Golden Typewriter and was published when the last Bond movie, Spectre (forgive yourself if you don't remember who's the Bond girl or who's the villain in the film) was on. The letter to Churchill is in the collection. Seriously? A letter typed with a golden typewriter? Probably yes! According to Fergus, Fleming ordered the golden typewriter to congratulate himself for finishing Casino Royale, his first Bond novel, from New York in 1952. Its model was called Royal Quiet de Luxe (hymmmm already audibly deluxe in French!) costing Fleming $174. To avoid the UK custom duty, Fleming quietly asked a friend to smuggle the typewriter in!

Fleming had a dazzling flame with Gold apparently. His house in Jamaica was named as Golden Eye (though he didn't write the Bond film Golden Eye starring Pierce Brosnan)! He would further write his Gold Finger (1959) and The Man with the Golden Gun (1965) with his Royal Quiet de Luxe. Fleming and Bond always wear their own colour openly.

The pundits generally agree that Daniel Craig's Bond wears a different colour: rugged, damaged, discreetly carrying his very emotional baggage and liable to be heart broken. Indeed back in the first instalment of Craig's Bond franchise, Casino Royale, he already had his heart broken when Vesper (starring the ever starry Eva Green) died in front of him. Vesper's death haunts him ever since...

I always think that Craig had worn that colour well before he became Bond. One may immediately think of Road to Perdition (2002) in which Craig was the insecure and even frightened son of Paul Newman. Fine, so he was. But I would suggest to go to his subsequent portrait of a confused and broke handyman in The Mother (2003, written by the measured but dark Hanif Kureishi). He even resumed such cold blue colour in his post-Bond performances like Defiance (a Polish Jew fighting the Nazi, 2008) and Dream House (a desolate mourning widower, 2011). I love Craig. I love him to live but I would let him die!

'Live and let live' is the way for making a living. The playful twist 'live and let die' is the will to live your way.

No Time to Die is widely publicised to be Craig's swan song in his Bond franchise. However, even if Craig hangs up his tux and surrenders his licence to kill, Bond nevertheless would return, just not in Craig's skin. Back in Skyfall, M (still the magnificent Judy Dench) quoted Tennyson,

'One equal temper of heroic hearts, /Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will/To strike, to seek, to find, and not to yield.' (These lines should be resonantly recorded if Kingsley Amis' wonderful The James Bond Dossier got an updated version!)

I would say, M speaks for 007, if not Bond, whoever he or she would be in the future.

■ by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. This is his cat 寅恪.