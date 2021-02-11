Editorial：A new stage in the rivalry between China and US

The new stage of the Sino-US rivalry began on 10 September, when the leaders of the two nations talked again after a space of seven months. After that, Xi Jinping announced that China would stop building overseas coal power projects, echoing one of the calls of the US's vigorous lobbying activities concerning climate issues. In Canada, Huawei's vice chairman and chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who had been detained for 1028 days, was released and returned to China. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo stated that she hoped to lead the presidents of American companies to visit China to find business opportunities and discuss trade issues. The 16th China-US Defense Policy Coordination Talks were held between the two countries' military forces through a video conference. Furthermore, in Katherine Tai's speech on trade policies towards China on Monday (4 October), though she criticised China for failing to fulfil its commitments in the first phase of the trade agreement and claimed to reserve the right to take unilateral trade measures in the future, she also proposed ''durable coexistence'' concerning Sino-US trade and ''recoupling''. By doing so, she indirectly admitted that the trade war with China had failed. What she said has also been interpreted as an olive branch extended by the Biden administration to China.

During the meeting in Alaska in March, Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in a fierce war of words with Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in front of the global media. In July, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited Tianjin and met with Wang Yi and others. During the meeting, China put forward two ''checklists'' and three ''bottom lines'' to the US. The Zurich meeting can be regarded as the third confrontation between top Chinese and US leaders after Biden took office. If it can be said that the US was still on the offensive in Alaska, the Tianjin encounter marked China's counterattack against the US. As for the Zurich meeting, it was the beginning of a new round of diplomatic game after the two sides had re-adjusted their rhythms.

After the setback in the Afghan battlefield, the urgent task for the US is to shrink its front to prevent simultaneous wars with China and Russia. On the economic and technological levels, Donald Trump's trade wars did not succeed in completely decoupling the US from China. Quite the contrary, the tariffs hurt the US economy. The US's suppression of Huawei also failed to contain the internal momentum of China's scientific and technological innovation. The COVID-19 pandemic has consolidated China's position in the global supply chain as never before, while the US's unlimited quantitative easing created internal market bubbles and debt crises. All signs show that Trump's diplomatic arson was unsustainable.

Compared with the Alaska meeting in March and the Tianjin meeting in July, it is evident that the atmosphere of the Zurich meeting this time was much relaxed. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He also talked with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the phone again the day before yesterday (9 October), marking the change in Sino-US relations from the old stage of ''fighting but no talking'' to a new stage of ''talking and fighting''. However, the differences between the two sides are still deep, and the thawing of the relationship is still far away. As long as the domestic environment in the US remains unchanged, the Sino-US rivalry will not end.

明報社評 2021.10.11：中美博弈進新階段 台海成最短導火線

中共中央政治局委員、中央外事辦主任楊潔篪上周三在瑞士蘇黎世，與美國總統國家安全顧問沙利文（Jake Sullivan）會晤，雙方都稱會晤「富有成果」及「具建設性」，並討論了國家主席習近平與美國總統拜登年內舉行視訊會晤事宜。

中美博弈的新階段，從上月10日兩國元首時隔7個月再次通話開始，之後習近平宣布中國停建海外煤電項目，呼應美國在氣候問題上極力游說的目標之一；在加拿大被拘1028天的華為副董事長兼首席財務官孟晚舟獲釋返國；美國商務部長雷蒙多（Gina Raimondo）稱，希望率領美國企業總裁訪華，尋找商機和商討貿易問題；兩國軍方透過視訊，舉行了第16次中美防務政策協調對話會；而戴琪（Katherine Tai）周一有關對華貿易政策的講話，雖然指摘中方未履行首階段貿易協議承諾，聲稱保留未來使用單方面貿易措施的權力，但對中美貿易也提出「持久的共存」（durable coexistence），以及「重新掛鈎」（recoupling）的主張，間接承認對華貿易戰已經失敗，亦被認為是拜登政府對華釋出善意。

在3月的阿拉斯加會晤，楊潔篪與外長王毅一道，當着全球傳媒鏡頭，同沙利文和美國國務卿布林肯唇槍舌劍，激烈交鋒；7月美國常務副卿舍曼到訪天津，與王毅等會面，中方向美方提交了兩份「清單」和三條「底線」；今次蘇黎世會晤，可視作拜登上台後，中美高層的第三度交鋒，如果說阿拉斯加時美方仍處於攻勢的話，天津則是中方對美方的回擊，而蘇黎世會晤則是雙方重新調整節奏，展開新一輪博弈的開始。

經歷阿富汗戰場的潰敗之後，美國需要收縮戰線，防止與中俄兩線同時開戰，成為華府當務之急；在經濟和科技層面，特朗普的貿易戰未能令中美全面脫鈎，關稅反而損害了美國經濟，對華為的打壓也未能遏制中國科創的內生動力，疫情令中國在全球供應鏈中的地位空前鞏固，而美國的無限度「放水」，卻造成其內部市場泡沫和債務危機……種種迹象顯示，特朗普的烽火外交都難以為繼。

相對於3月的阿拉斯加會晤、7月的天津會晤，今次蘇黎世會晤的氣氛明顯緩和，國務院副總理劉鶴前日也與美國貿易談判代表戴琪再通電話，標誌中美關係從「只打不談」進入「談談打打」的新階段。惟雙方分歧依然深刻，關係解凍仍遙遙無期，只要美國國內大環境仍未改變，中美博弈就不會結束。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

space：a period of time

olive branch：a symbol of peace; sth you say or do to show that you wish to make peace with sb

thaw：to become more friendly and less formal

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm