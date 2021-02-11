Idiom Magic：BRING BEFORE 提出

【明報專訊】Now and then Timothy is brought before the Worldwide Cheese Council. ''We like to bring him before the directors (董事) to discuss the future of our product,'' a man explained. This means Timothy is asked to appear before the people at the Council. ''Each time he's here, that little fellow brings a number of excellent suggestions (提議) before us,'' a lady smiled. In this case, bring before means to present a topic for consideration (考慮) or discussion (討論).