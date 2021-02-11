Australian in HK：HK man soon to be executed in China

The parents are now in quarantine in Shenzhen. The father is 80, the mother 78. They are most distressed.

With the assistance of friends, Wu's parents some months ago wrote a moving letter to the Chief Executive asking for help, and information was forwarded by HK authorities to the Mainland, but I am in the dark as to whether a reply was received from Mainland authorities.

Wu's parents' last glimmer of hope is that publicity will encourage the HK authorities to stop the execution of their mentally disordered son. Please email me for more information.

