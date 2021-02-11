Editorial：The ''North Metropolis'' concept coming into shape

The Policy Address proposes to spend 20 years building the Northern Metropolis with a total area of about 300 square kilometres, equivalent to nearly 30% of the land in Hong Kong. According to the government's plan, the Northern Metropolis can accommodate 2.5 million people and will focus on the development of innovation and technology in the future. If the authorities take appropriate measures and effectively implement the plan, the Northern Metropolis can indeed promote Hong Kong's economic upgrading and transformation. It will also present opportunities for a way out of some development patterns and deep-seated bread-and-butter problems that have plagued Hong Kong for a long time.

The development of Hong Kong has been such that the South is prioritised over the North. The unbalanced pattern has caused many problems, and transportation is an obvious example. For a long time, Hong Kong's main economic activities have been concentrated on both sides of the Victoria Harbour, and employment opportunities in new towns are relatively limited. In planning and development, access to the urban area is often the priority. Many New Territories residents spend a lot of time every day on the daily commute to and from the urban area, which makes them tired. The main thoroughfares in the urban area are overloaded and often congested. If the vision of the Northern Metropolis can be turned into reality, it will shatter the unbalanced geographical development pattern of Hong Kong. The Northern Metropolis will also shoulder different responsibilities from the Victoria Harbour metropolitan area. Innovation and technology in the North and finance in the South will support each other. The increase in business and economic activities in the Northern New Territories will naturally create more job opportunities. When more residents go to work in North District, it will, in theory, alleviate the traffic pressure on roads going into and coming out of the Victoria Harbour metropolitan area. If the urban areas of Hong Kong Island and Kowloon are not as crowded as before, it will be a good thing for citizens' lives.

Development planning is a dynamic concept, and the view on problems should not be constrained by the immediate point of view and perspective. Some people worry that the Northern Metropolis will make the East Rail Line and West Rail Line more crowded. But in fact, they are looking at the future from a static perspective, ignoring the social changes that the Northern Metropolis will bring.

The central government launched the ''Qianhai Plan'' with 2035 as the time goal. It is just 14 years away. The construction of the Northern Metropolis is expected to take 20 years. Taking into account the efficiency of the SAR government and the fact that large-scale construction projects have always been finished later rather than earlier than scheduled, whether the development of the Northern New Territories will lag far behind is really cause for worry. The SAR government must concretely compress the planning and development process and strive for the development of the Northern Metropolis to keep pace with Qianhai. The authorities state that they will formulate a 10-year ''rolling progress plan'' to update the authorities' progress in meeting the target every year so that all walks of life can understand the progress of the work. This is a good thing. The government should enunciate the targets for phases and concrete timetable in order for the public to exercise effective supervision.

明報社評 2021.10.08：北部都會區概念初步 推進落實細節定成敗

北部都會區發展策略，是今年《施政報告》的重點。論概念，北部都會區與南邊的維港都會區互補互促，形成「北創科、南金融」的格局，既可促進香港融入國家發展大局、把握大灣區機遇，同時亦為長遠解決本港地理發展不平衡等問題，打開新局面，只是願景再好，還得看現實執行。

《施政報告》提出花20年建設北部都會區，總面積約300平方公里，相當於全港土地近三成。根據政府構思，北部都會區可容人口250萬，未來將以創科發展為重點，倘若當局措施得宜、有效落實計劃，北部都會區確可促進香港經濟升級轉型，一些困擾本港多時的發展格局和民生老問題，亦有機會取得突破。

香港發展「南重北輕」，格局不平衡，衍生不少問題，交通是其中一個明顯例子。長期以來，香港主要經濟活動集中在維港兩岸，新城鎮就職機會相對有限，規劃發展首要考慮往往是如何通達市區，不少新界居民往返市區上班，每天都要花很多時間，舟車勞頓，市區主要交通幹道不勝負荷，經常擠塞。北部都會區願景若能落實，可以打破香港地理發展不平衡格局，與維港都會區各有分工，「北創科、南金融」相輔相成，新界北工商經濟活動顯著增加，自然創造更多就業機會，更多居民留在北區上班工作，理論上可以減輕出入維港都會區交通壓力，港九市區若能不再那麼擠迫，對市民生活也是好事。

發展規劃是一個動態概念，看問題不能僅僅停留在眼前觀點與視角。有人擔心北部都會區會令東鐵西鐵更擠迫，其實是以眼前靜態視角看未來，忽略北部都會區將帶來的社會面貌變化。

中央推出「前海方案」，以2035年為時間目標，距今只有14年。北部都會區建設預計花20年，考慮到特區政府辦事效率、大型建設進度「有遲無早」，新界北發展會否遠遠滯後，着實令人擔心。特區政府必須切實壓縮規劃發展流程，力求北部都會區發展，可以跟前海同步。當局表示會制訂10年「滾動進度計劃」，每年更新當局的達標情况，讓各界了解工作進度，這是好事，當局應就各項重大工程，說清楚分階段目標及具體時間表，這樣公眾才能有效監察。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

complement：to add to sth in a way that improves it or makes it more attractive

layout：the way in which the parts of sth such as the page of a book, a garden or a building are arranged

promote：to help sth to happen or develop

