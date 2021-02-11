Editorial : Lack of breakthroughs on short-term land supply

The last Policy Address of the incumbent administration published by Carrie Lam does not contain too many "sweetener" measures. In terms of labour and welfare, the combination of Normal Old Age Living Allowance (OALA) and Higher OALA is one of the new measures. In addition, the government has also mentioned the elimination of the offsetting mechanism of the MPF scheme in the next legislative year. It remains to be seen what the final plan will look like. In terms of improving governance, the Policy Address, as expected, proposes the breaking up of the Transport and Housing Bureau into two bureaus and the creation of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. It also mentions the expansion of the Innovation and Technology Bureau into the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the reorganisation of the Home Affairs Bureau into the Youth and District Affairs Bureau. Of course, what has attracted the most attention in the new Policy Address is the land and housing policy and the "Northern Metropolis" plan.

According to the depiction of the authorities, after the Northern Metropolis is transformed from a vision into reality, not only will the Northern New Territories take on a new look, but the unbalanced development pattern of Hong Kong, i.e., the mindset that "the South is more important while the North is less so" which has been the case for over a century will also undergo fundamental changes. The many old problems concerning transportation and people's livelihood can also be solved once and for all. In the future, Hong Kong will have two metropolitan regions, one being the Victoria Harbour Metropolis comprising the urban areas of Hong Kong and Kowloon and the artificial island of Lantau tomorrow and the other being the Northern Metropolis. The Policy Address mentions that the Northern Metropolis will be about 30,000 hectares in area, encompassing the current Yuen Long and North District. Through integrated planning, the metropolitan area will see the development of an additional around 600 hectares of residential and industrial land. Together with existing housing units, the region, after the development is completed, will have a total of more than 900,000 residential units accommodating approximately 2.5 million people and providing 650,000 jobs. The Northern Metropolis will focus on the development of innovation and technology. There will also be many railways, including the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Railway connecting to Qianhai of Shenzhen.

The Northern Metropolis area will be conducive to Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation and the integration of the Greater Bay Area. At the same time, it will also pave the way for Hong Kong's development, upgrading and transformation. Although the cost will be high for the input, the value created by it will be limitless, so the returns will inevitably far exceed the cost. What the outside world really needs to worry about is how long it will take to complete this grand plan. The development of the Northeast New Territories has been discussed for 20 years, and only in recent years has land been begun to be requisitioned gradually. The new land will see the first batch of residents by 2023 at the earliest. The entire development plan is expected to be completed in 2031. The scale of the Northern Metropolis is huge, and the authorities plan to set up a deputy secretary of department post to lead the area and consider moving some government departments into North District in the future. This will undoubtedly help advance the plan. However, if the authorities continue to act slowly, it will be doubtful whether the development plan can be completed by the middle of this century.

No citizen likes to live in a cramped small room, and everyone wants to have better and more ample living conditions rather than live in a subdivided or partitioned flat if they can choose. If the authorities do not make a firm promise, how can the public believe that Hong Kong can really bid farewell to subdivided flats?

明報社評2021.10.07：短期土地供應欠突破 空有願景難告別劏房

■Glossary 生字

depiction : the act of describing something in words, or giving an impression of something in words or a picture; the way in which this is done

encompass : to completely cover or surround something

accommodate : if a room, building etc can accommodate a particular number of people or things, it has enough space for them