Culture Express：Spooky family is back!

【明報專訊】The spooky family is back. In this all-new animated comedy sequel, the children are growing up and skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with ''scream time'', Morticia and Gomez decide to have a family trip to reclaim their bond. But trouble soon arises when they start the wacky adventures and bump into all sorts of unsuspecting characters. The Addams Family brings their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go, making us laugh at, and with, their ''black'' and ''sick'' humour. The characters and setting originated in the Charles Addams one-panel cartoons in the New Yorker.