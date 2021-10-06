Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】◆Clues Across
1. Soldiers stop shooting when they get this order: ''_____
fire!''
5. A medical worker who cares for the patients in a ward or a
clinic
6. Of those who did not run from danger: they _____ their
ground
7. Precise; in no way more or less than required: the _____
amount
8. A: How long will C _____ in Japan?
B: About a month, I think.
11. A holy song, sung usually at a religious ceremony
13. Words said when you bump into someone by accident:
''_____ me!''
14. A key makes this work, to secure doors, for example, and
open them later
◆ Clues Down
1. Persons requiring professional medical attention might be
called this
2. In a document, where an item that comes earlier can be
found
3. Reached the final part of an activity and stopped: _____
it
4. An agreement between countries that could be about
trade
9. The smallest colour element of a tv or computer screen
10. Words that stand for the names of things
11. To make better, to cure someone of an illness
12. If you want to stay safe, better not stick your _____ out