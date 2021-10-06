Word Puzzle

1. Soldiers stop shooting when they get this order: ''_____

fire!''

5. A medical worker who cares for the patients in a ward or a

clinic

6. Of those who did not run from danger: they _____ their

ground

7. Precise; in no way more or less than required: the _____

amount

8. A: How long will C _____ in Japan?

B: About a month, I think.

11. A holy song, sung usually at a religious ceremony

13. Words said when you bump into someone by accident:

''_____ me!''

14. A key makes this work, to secure doors, for example, and

open them later

◆ Clues Down

1. Persons requiring professional medical attention might be

called this

2. In a document, where an item that comes earlier can be

found

3. Reached the final part of an activity and stopped: _____

it

4. An agreement between countries that could be about

trade

9. The smallest colour element of a tv or computer screen

10. Words that stand for the names of things

11. To make better, to cure someone of an illness

12. If you want to stay safe, better not stick your _____ out

̷̷ by David Foulds ̷