Onward and Upward：Personal statements that catch the eye

My transcript consisted of mostly Bs and Cs; it was the unconventional research proposal I wrote that got me admitted.

So, these days, when I try to inspire students who are sweating over their personal statements to top institutions, I always ask them: if you were an admission officer, would you rather take on a young person with a whimsical turn of mind, or a platitude-spouting straight-A student?

Take a look at this tepid response a mainland applicant gave to a Jesuit university in the US - she was asked ''How do you see yourself living the university's Jesuit mission throughout your college experience and beyond?'' — and you'll see what I mean.

̷̷ ''My parents attach importance to my studies, but also teach me how to be a reliable and responsible person. Two years ago, I made up my mind to pursue studies in the United States. I have met a lot of difficulties, but I saw my choice through. I persisted and worked my hardest. With this experience as my guide, Saint Louis University will be a natural fit for me. I like that there is a focus not just on academics but the whole person; and, I am drawn to the Jesuit ideals of leadership and service to others. I have been an active member of my community, musically and athletically. At Saint Louis University, I hope to join some musical ensembles and possibly play basketball, soccer or tennis. I also think it's important to cheer on my fellow Billikens! Sharing my Chinese customs will also help me contribute to the learning environment and cultural diversity on campus. Most importantly, I plan to get involved in several service clubs and the servant leadership program. I am certain that these experiences will prepare me for a lifetime of service and compassion.'' ̷

The main problem with this reply is not so much its writer's feeble attempt to paint herself as compassionate, as her unawareness of how such a pretence is working against her in print.

If I were her, I would have submitted a meditation on the importance of maintaining hope no matter which juncture in history one is born into. I would also have incorporated the Scriptures into my prose, as a way to demonstrate my familiarity with them.

̷̷ ''About those French Jesuits who, at the turn of the 20th century, erected a grand Gothic-style cathedral in Shanghai with every hope that it would live up to its promise as the Vatican in the Far East - had they known that decades later, the place they had so painstakingly built would, together with the faithful, endure for decades ravages wrought on it by a communist regime, how would they have felt?

This is a question I often ask myself whenever I (a Shanghai native) walk past the now-restored Xujiahui cathedral.

I think they would have viewed the church's sufferings with equanimity. They would have known that if they only had looked only a little further, the Chinese would soon thirst for faith and meaning again, and a congregation would build itself again.

This is indeed what has happened, and I'm the product of the revival, having been raised by parents who came to faith as young adults in the 1980s, when China began opening up to the West. I therefore bring to SLU not only my own yearnings - I wish to study world religions, and then return to China to make my mark by lecturing and writing books on the intersection between Buddhism and the Catholic faith. I would like to think of myself as also bringing the yearnings of those French Jesuits who in their earthly sojourn built China's first cathedral and saw that it was good.'' ̷

文︰Michelle Ng •吳若琦

I'm an Oxford-educated writer and writing coach based in Hong Kong. My personal website is https://michellengwritings.com/