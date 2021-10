【明報專訊】Lawless individuals do not escape the grasp of Officer Mutt. "Oh, I have been known to fail to bring in the occasional crook (騙子;無賴)," Mutt answered with typical modesty (謙遜). As we can see here, Oliver isn't one of those who escaped being brought in. "But I'm only stealing sugar!" Oliver cried as he was apprehended (拘捕). "And the gold thief says it's only gold," Mutt answered. This time, bring in means to arrest and charge someone with a crime (罪行).