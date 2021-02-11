Editorial : Irregularities of garbage dumps need to be addressed

In the eyes of many people, garbage dumps should only be found in poor and backward places. However, it is now apparent that they can also be found in an affluent society like Hong Kong, and what is piled up are mainly metallic waste, electronic waste and so on. It is suspected that some waste recycling companies import electronic waste from other places, selecting items that can be resold. It is believed that the remaining waste, which cannot be resold, will end up in Hong Kong's landfills. The garbage dumps are exactly the places where such waste is temporarily stored. Environmental protection groups have recently published an investigation report, suspecting that at least 35 workshops in the New Territories are illegally handling electronic waste and metallic waste. Multiple garbage dumps have come into existence as a result, the tallest of which might reach eight metres. Some of them even involve the illegal occupation of official land. The giant garbage dumps at Ha Tsuen are among them. There have been complaints from residents that an aluminum waste treatment plant in the district is emitting huge noises and a large amount of dust, seriously affected the lives of residents. Villagers have repeatedly complained to the Environmental Protection Department to no avail. So far, the problem has not improved significantly.

Data shows that since the hardware waste workshop in question started operating three years ago, at least three plots of land nearby have been used for waste storage. As a result, more than one garbage dump has come into existence. One garbage dump is less than 100 metres away from the adjacent Fung Kong Tsuen. Environmental protection groups and reporters visited the vicinity of the site earlier and found that the machinery in the waste workshop generates loud noise. Its surroundings are permeated with dust and smells. Residents nearby say that the dust flows everywhere, covering plants outdoors so much so that raindrops dripping down leaves are greyish. Furniture indoors is also covered in a layer of powder that keeps appearing two to three days after cleaning. They are worried that the dust might contain heavy metallic particles that affect health. Environmental protection groups measured the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) at the periphery of the workshop and residential buildings 100 metres away. Both readings were higher than WHO standards.

It is true that many brownfield sites in Hong Kong are where important economic operations take place. If the government wants to rezone the lands and change their uses, it must first solve the problem of how to resettle these operations. A rigid "brown before green" approach to finding land to put up housing is too simplistic. That said, it is also true that the irregularities involving some brownfield sites are serious. Factories' illegal operations and occupation of official land and the accumulation of electronic waste should not have occurred. Not only has the government's connivance at such land-damaging behaviours affected the environment, but it might also prevent society from looking at land development issues objectively and rationally.

明報社評2021.09.29：電子垃圾山亂象離譜處理公害須急民所急

元朗廈村一帶多個工場出現巨型垃圾山，存放大量五金廢料，其中一座跟民居相距不足100米，廢料處理場不僅產生噪音，還排放大量粉塵，村民日常生活，觸手所及處處是灰，除了忍受塵埃異味，還要為空氣中是否含有重金屬微粒，擔驚受怕，政府跟進處理，予人感覺是「踢一踢郁一郁」，完全幫不到受影響居民，不同部門只管分內事，各自為政，未有急民所急。

不少人眼中，垃圾山只會在貧窮落後地方出現，然而香港這樣的富裕社會，一樣有垃圾山，堆放的主要是五金廢料、電子垃圾等。有廢料回收業者涉嫌從外地入口電子洋垃圾，從中篩選可以轉售或變賣的物品，餘下無法出售的廢物，估計最終都是送往本港堆填區，「垃圾山」正是廢料臨時堆放之地。環保團體最近發表調查，懷疑新界至少有35個工場違規作業處理電子垃圾及金屬廢料，形成多個「垃圾山」，最高者料達8米，部分更涉及霸佔官地。元朗廈村一帶的巨型垃圾山，正是其中之一。有居民投訴，區內一間鋁廢料處理工場，產生嚴重噪音及大量粉塵，嚴重影響居民生活，村民多次向環保署投訴，卻不得要領，問題至今仍無顯著改善。

資料顯示，涉事五金廢料工場3年前開始運作後，附近最少3幅土地被闢作儲存廢料，形成不止一座垃圾山，其中一座更與毗鄰鳳降村相距不足百米，環團與記者早前到現場一帶了解，發現廢料工場機械噪音甚大，周圍灰塵漫天，帶有異味；附近居民表示，粉塵四處飄揚覆蓋戶外植物，就連樹葉滴下來的雨水也帶灰白色，至於室內家俬也經常鋪上一層粉末，清理後兩三天又重現，很擔心粉塵含有重金屬微粒，影響健康。環團於工場外圍及百米外民居，分別量度微細懸浮粒子（PM2.5）濃度，兩者皆高出世衛標準。

本港不少棕地確有重要經濟作業正在進行，若想改劃土地用途，必須先解決安置問題，覓地建屋一刀切「先棕後綠」，是將問題過度簡化，可是部分棕地亂象嚴重，也是事實，工場違規作業佔用官地、電子廢料堆積如山，全都不應該出現，政府縱容這類破壞土地行為，不僅影響環境，還可能妨礙社會客觀理性看待土地開發問題。

■Glossary 生字

within/outside the purview of sb/sth : within or outside the limits of someone's job, activity, or knowledge

affluent : having a lot of money and a good standard of living

emit : to send out sth such as light, heat, sound, gas, etc.