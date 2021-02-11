Editorial：Application to join the CPTPP

International economics and trade have never been free from politics. The predecessor of the CPTPP was the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) initiated by the US's Obama administration, which was aimed at countering China on the economic level. In 2017, Donald Trump, the then US president, withdrew the US from the TPP. The remaining 11 countries originally in talks over the TPP created the CPTPP without the US in 2018. The new club displays a less intense anti-China quality. Currently the CPTPP consists of Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Brunei and Malaysia. Comprising nearly 500 million people, it is the third largest free trade zone in the world, its total economic volume accounting for 13.5% of the global GDP.

From an economic and trade perspective, both mainland China and Taiwan need to join the CPTPP. To mainland China, the fact that the CPTPP consists of not only the seven member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) but also four more American countries will help its efforts to shatter the US's trade protectionism. Furthermore, the CPTPP has a higher entry barrier, meaning that the initiation of the related talks can ''inversely promote'' domestic reform in areas such as intellectual property, labour standards, environmental protection, data security, and state-owned enterprises, thus accelerating economic transformation and upgrading. To Taiwan, while the world has seen the addition of more than 600 new regional free trade agreements (FTAs) over the past twenty years, Taiwan has only added four symbolic FTAs that account for only 0.4% of its total trade. Since the Cross-Strait Service Trade Agreement was blocked by the Legislative Yuan in 2013, Taiwan has not added another FTA. By joining the CPTPP, it can jump on the bandwagon of global trade liberalisation.

However, the global situation as it is today has inevitably politicised efforts to join the CPTPP by the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. First, both Japan and Australia, the dominant players in the CPTPP, are in much worse relations with China then before. Second, cross-strait relations have been very tense in recent years, and all channels of negotiations have been suspended. While Japan and Australia might not be very enthusiastic about China's membership, the huge and enticing market of mainland China means that the obstruction of China's membership might affect the interests of other member states. As for Taiwan's membership application, it is suspected that Taiwan's move is orchestrated by the US and Japan to counter mainland China's membership bid. Since the addition of a new CPTPP member state requires ''consensus mapping'', any country's opposition will be sufficient to torpedo a membership bid. Therefore, political struggles between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are inevitable.

It will take a long process of negotiations with each member state for any side of the Taiwan Strait to join the CPTPP. However, as John Deng, a Minister Without Portfolio of the Executive Yuan, has said, if the mainland joins the CPTPP first, it will pose a considerable risk to Taiwan's membership. As for whether the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will join the WTO almost at the same time, it will depend on the manoeuvre behind the scenes. If the main obstacle to mainland China's membership is the domestic economic and trade system and policies, Taiwan's difficulty will be the obstacle of ''One China''.

明報社評 2021.09.27：兩岸同申入CPTPP 紛爭蔓延國際經貿

就在中國大陸向《全面與進步跨太平洋伙伴關係協定》（CPTPP）提交了申請加入書面信函6天後，台灣亦於上周三申請加入CPTPP。

國際經貿從來擺脫不開政治，CPTPP的前身，是美國奧巴馬政府發起的《跨太平洋伙伴關係協定》（TPP），旨在經濟層面抗衡中國。2017年時任美國總統特朗普退出後，其他11個談判國於2018年達成了沒有美國的CPTPP，抗中色彩轉淡。目前成員國包括澳洲、日本、加拿大、新西蘭、新加坡、越南、墨西哥、秘魯、智利、文萊、馬來西亞，覆蓋近5億人口，為全球第三大自貿區，經濟總量佔全球GDP的13.5%。

從經貿角度，大陸和台灣都有加入CPTPP的需要，對大陸來說，CPTPP不僅涵蓋「區域全面經濟伙伴協定」（RCEP）的7個伙伴國，還多了4個美洲國家，加入有利於打破美國的貿易保護主義。CPTPP准入門檻較高，啟動相關談判，有助倒逼國內在知識產權、勞工標準、環保、數據安全、國企等方面的改革，加快經濟轉型升級；對台灣來說，近20年來全球區域自貿協定（FTA）新增600多個，台灣卻只有4個象徵式、佔其貿易總額僅0.4%的FTA協定，隨着2013年兩岸服貿協定在立法院被卡後，台灣的FTA協定就再無進帳，加入CPTPP，可追搭全球貿易自由化的時代列車。

不過，當今的世局演變，難免令兩岸加入CPTPP變得政治化，首先，CPTPP中的主導者日本和澳洲，目前的對華關係都出現嚴重倒退；其次，兩岸關係近年也高度緊張，各種協商管道全面中斷。對於中方入會，日、澳或持消極態度，但由於中國大陸擁有廣闊誘人的龐大市場，阻攔中國入會或會影響其他成員國的利益；而台灣的入會申請，懷疑背後有美日等國的影子，用來對冲中國大陸入會案。由於CPTPP吸納新成員需要「共識決」（consensus mapping），任何一國反對都無法成事，所以兩岸入會之事，背後政治角力難免。

儘管兩岸任何一方，入會都要經過漫長的逐個會員國談判過程，但正如台灣行政院政務委員鄧振中所說，若大陸先入會，會對台灣入會案形成相當風險。至於會否如WTO般，兩岸幾乎同時入會，則要看幕後的博弈。如果說大陸入會的主要障礙，是國內的經貿制度和政策的話，台灣入會，則需翻越「一中」這座大山。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

jump on the bandwagon：to join others in doing sth that is becoming fashionable because you hope to become popular or successful yourself

enticing：something that is enticing is so attractive and interesting that you want to have it or know more about it

bid：an effort to do sth or to obtain sth

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm