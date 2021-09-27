Culture Express

【明報專訊】Combining Chinese and western instruments, the concert takes its inspiration from nature, creating an ''undulating soundscape that unscrolls like a Chinese landscape painting'' before the audience. Boundless Groove: A Sonic Journey in Nature, prepared and performed by The Wuji Ensemble, is an innovative sonic odyssey which features a combination of contemporary jazz and Chinese music. With the delightful set, lighting and video projection design, the audience will enjoy the contrast and harmony of the two genres of music throughout the performance.
■Date: 15-16 Oct 2021 (Fri & Sat) 8:00pm
Length: approximately 70 minutes without intermission
Venue: The Box, Freespace, Art Park, West Kowloon Cultural District
Ticketing: $320 (Free seating)
For aged 6 or above
Tickets available online
