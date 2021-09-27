Culture Express

■Date: 15-16 Oct 2021 (Fri & Sat) 8:00pm

Length: approximately 70 minutes without intermission

Venue: The Box, Freespace, Art Park, West Kowloon Cultural District

Ticketing: $320 (Free seating)

For aged 6 or above

Tickets available online

■/ Giveaway 送飛 /

JOCKEY CLUB New Arts Power is giving away 4 tickets of Boundless Groove: A Sonic Journey in Nature to Ming Pao readers! To get them, answer the question below and send it with your full name, HKID (first 4 digits) and mobile phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 4 October 2021. 2 lucky readers will be picked and each will be given 2 tickets.

◆ Question: What is your most unforgettable experience in nature?

Thanks: JOCKEY CLUB New Arts Power

̷̷ Text: Staff Reporter ̷

An update on the latest cultural events