Australian in HK：Memo to HK Tourism Board

Please put a similar banner at the top of Exit A of Central MTR to help people know how to go to the Star Ferry. New arrivals and tourists are often in the dark about which way to go.

And also a banner at the end of the walkway from Pacific Place to enlighten people about the escalator going down to Admiralty MTR.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm