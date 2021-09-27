Australian in HK：Memo to HK Tourism Board

【明報專訊】Congratulations to the people responsible for this banner at Central Star Ferry pier.
Please put a similar banner at the top of Exit A of Central MTR to help people know how to go to the Star Ferry. New arrivals and tourists are often in the dark about which way to go.
And also a banner at the end of the walkway from Pacific Place to enlighten people about the escalator going down to Admiralty MTR.
Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
